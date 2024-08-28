3 Puzzling Moves from Colts Initial 53-Man Roster
The Indianapolis Colts are finished with cuts and have their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 regular season. It's not easy for any NFL franchise to trim down so many players to prepare for the season, but when they happen, there are bound to be a few that raise questions. Indianapolis is no different ahead of the new campaign.
With this on the brain, here are the three most baffling moves from Indianapolis that led to the initial 53-man roster, starting with the exclusion of a potentially versatile offensive weapon.
Waiving Running Back Evan Hull
Running back Evan Hull came into the 2024 preseason with enough hype that many automatically considered him a roster lock after missing nearly all of his rookie year with a meniscus tear. But, after the roster moves, Hull was waived, likely due to the fantastic preseason of fellow back Tyler Goodson.
What makes this a puzzling move is the possibilities in a Shane Steichen offense that Hull possesses. While he won't overtake the RB1 position, alongside a quarterback like Anthony Richardson, Hull might pose a serious threat in multiple ways to a defense.
Hull will go through the waiver process and likely re-join Indianapolis' practice squad if it works out for the Colts and no suitors pick him up from around the league. The receiving specialist will be on the lookout for potential teams in need of his skill set. In the meantime, Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon, and Goodson makes up the running back room for Indianapolis.
Retaining Defensive Tackle Taven Bryan
Former first-rounder Taven Bryan played as a starter and backup for Indianapolis in 2023. During his time in place of the suspended Grover Stewart, Bryan played poorly and posed more of a liability for the defensive front than anything. Playing all 17 games and starting seven, Bryan accumulated just 2.0 sacks and 22 tackles with constant losses against opposing ground attacks.
However, despite not providing much help on the interior, the Colts decided to not only retain Bryan on a one-year, $2.0 million deal (Over The Cap) but also keep him on the roster through cuts in favor of players like running back Hull and possible defensive secondary help.
While it might be a roster hold in favor of a future waiver claim or signing, Bryan has been nothing more than a first-round bust heading into his seventh NFL season. We'll see if this move from Indianapolis to keep Bryan is more of a strategic sleight of hand to get other talents than anything else.
Keeping Only Five Cornerbacks
Last season wasn’t the best for the Colts secondary, contributing to finishing amongst the worst in the league in points allowed per contest. The assumption was six cornerbacks to make the initial roster, but only five are ready to suit up. Kenny Moore II, JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, and Darrell Baker Jr. are the current names occupying Indy’s cornerback position.
With good preseason performances from Micah Abraham and Chris Lammons, it’s interesting neither was worthy of a spot on the roster in place of a player like the aforementioned Bryan. Also, it's worrisome that Flowers and Baker are being entrusted with defensive snaps. Flowers grossly underwhelmed in the preseason and didn't do much better in training camp.
On the other side, Baker was invisible in coverage once the 2023 regular season began when he was given starting reps. We’ll see what is ahead for the corner committee in Gus Bradley’s defense and if the Colts front office decides to make moves to bolster the secondary. If the pass rush doesn't set the pace consistently, Indy's defensive backs may take a beating yet again in 2024.
