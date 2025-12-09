The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve due to a torn right Achilles tendon, ending his season. The team also placed cornerback Chris Lammons on injured reserve due to a foot injury.

To fill Jones' roster spot, the Colts elevated cornerback Cameron Mitchell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Indy also brought back cornerback Troy Pride Jr. to the practice squad.

we have placed QB Daniel Jones and CB Chris Lammons on IR.



we have also signed CB Cameron Mitchell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed CB Troy Pride Jr. to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 9, 2025

Jones and Lammons both suffered their injuries in the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Jones will undergo surgery sometime this week, according to Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Daniel Jones' Short Stint Comes to an End

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs the ball on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 13 games as a starter, Jones led the Colts to an 8-5 record. The veteran quarterback won the starting job over Anthony Richardson Sr. in the preseason and proved why in the first half of the season. For a brief moment, it looked like the Colts' quarterback issues were resolved.

Unfortunately, Jones suffered a pair of leg injuries after the bye week. He fractured his left fibula, and two weeks later, he tore his right Achilles. The Colts had interest in re-signing Jones before his injuries, but his future in Indy is now murky.

Colts' Cornerback Problems Continue

Lammons played a decent amount of defensive snaps early in the year for Indianapolis when Charvarius Ward was out and Xavien Howard suddenly retired. The sixth-year veteran will miss the rest of the regular season at a minimum.

To fill the cornerback void, the Colts re-signed Cameron Mitchell to the active roster. Mitchell played over 50% of the team's defensive snaps in Weeks 7 and 8, but he was cut when Ward was reactivated from IR before Week 12.

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The team quickly brought back Mitchell to the practice squad on November 25, and two weeks later, he's back on the 53-man roster. With Ward in concussion protocol for the third time this season, Mitchell could get serious snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

In four games played for the Colts this season, Mitchell recorded five total tackles, including one tackle for loss. The former fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns could be a big part of Indy's defense down the stretch.

Colts' Practice Squad Changes

The team is re-signing Troy Pride Jr. once again. He's been on and off the Colts' practice this season, but considering the team's recent string of injuries, it wouldn't be shocking if the former fourth-round pick stays for the rest of the year.

Pride was selected by the Carolina Panthers out of Notre Dame, but he suffered a brutal torn ACL in a preseason game against the Colts before his second season.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (32) defends a pass against Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

That injury has made it tough for him to find a permanent home, but for now, he's back in Indiana.

Earlier today, reports broke that the Colts are also bringing in 44-year-old Philip Rivers to the practice squad. The team needed a quarterback with Jones going down, and Rivers was (shockingly) their number one option.

