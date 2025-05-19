Colts QB Could See Action Sooner Than Expected
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their 2025 offseason hoping that quarterback Anthony Richardson can overcome the competition with former New York Giants field general Daniel Jones. However, Indianapolis felt compelled to add a third QB to the situation: Riley Leonard out of Notre Dame in round six (189th overall) of 2025's NFL draft.
While Leonard looks like a Sam Ehlinger replacement (which he is), there's also a slim chance he will see the field. Given the injury struggles of Richardson and unsteadiness from Jones' past play, it can possibly happen.
Pro Football Focus had a piece written by Dalton Wasserman highlighting and ranking the best rookie quarterback situations. For Notre Dame's Leonard, he's seventh with an explanation from Wasserman.
"Leonard has his limitations as a downfield passer, but he may have landed in the best situation for his development," said Wasserman. "Colts head coach Shane Steichen emphasizes RPO concepts and yards after catch in his offense, and the foundation throws in Steichen’s offense will be well within Leonard’s range. He is also an excellent athlete who posted an 82.8 rushing grade last season."
Wasserman concluded on Leonard's addition with Shane Steichen's squad.
"Lastly, Anthony Richardson appears to be on a short leash while Daniel Jones is playing on a one-year contract. There could be a path to playing time for Leonard sooner rather than later."
Leonard played fantastically in 2024 with the Fighting Irish, accounting for 38 total TDs (21 passing, 17 rushing), as well as 3,767 yards through the air (2,861) and with his feet (906). In short, Leonard fits what Steichen wants to do with his offense if he ever needs to get under center.
It's clear that Leonard is the QB3 and will likely stay that way this year. However, as previously mentioned, there's never room to rule anything out in the NFL given injuries and what happens (especially at quarterback) if a starter falls apart.
Leonard is a gamer who has the grit, toughness, ability, and leadership qualities that fit Indy's culture and philosophy, so he's a great addition for the squad, and Chris Ballard was right to draft him for his services.
For now, Leonard will help the defense prepare and will learn behind Richardson and Jones. But he has the skills and willingness to outpace his sixth-round stock. Look for Leonard to do everything possible to improve and come into his own as an NFL quarterback.
