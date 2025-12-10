In an absolutely wild turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts now have 44-year-old Philip Rivers signed on the team's practice squad. Rivers hasn't played an NFL snap since January 2021, when the Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card matchup.

The Colts brought in the veteran gunslinger after Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. Rookie quarterback Riley Leonard closed out the final three quarters for the Colts, but it appears they don't have full trust in the Notre Dame product.

Leonard ended the day 18-of-29 passing for 145 yards and an interception. He tacked on a rushing touchdown in garbage time, but the next day, he reported a knee injury to the Colts' medical team. Insiders revealed Leonard is dealing with a PCL strain, and with Rivers now on the roster, the starting spot is up for grabs this weekend as the Colts prepare for the Seattle Seahawks.

Should Philip Rivers Start?

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to throw a pass in the second quarter wildcard playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Rivers and head coach Shane Steichen both spoke to the media on Wednesday, a day that was originally supposed to be a walkthrough but turned into a full-fledged practice with Rivers' arrival.

Steichen was asked who the starting quarterback will be and if Rivers will be the starter regardless of Leonard's health.

"We'll see how the week goes," Steichen said. "We'll get to the end of the week and make that decision."

Steichen on waiting until week’s end to name a starting QB. pic.twitter.com/vS42mC8Ml5 — Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) December 10, 2025

In Steichen's coachspeak, that means there's a serious chance that Rivers sees the field against the Seahawks. If the coach isn't ruling it out, it could happen.

During his retirement, Rivers has coached his son's high school football team. Rivers has implemented a playbook extremely similar to Steichen's, which gave him an upper hand when he re-signed on Tuesday.

"That's a big deal to be able to see that call sheet Tuesday morning and be able to know what every play is," Rivers said.

Rivers slinging it at practice. pic.twitter.com/Ips3rsn0vr — Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) December 10, 2025

Regardless of who Steichen chooses to start, the Colts will be heavy underdogs in Seattle. Rivers hasn't played a snap of football in half a decade, Leonard has played only 56 professional snaps, and Brett Rypien is a fourth-stringer for a reason.

Rypien was elevated to the active roster, so on the depth chart, he's listed as the immediate backup to Leonard for the time being. That might not hold true come Sunday.

Rivers hasn't taken a hit since he was 39. Of course, at that age, his mobility was about the same as it is now. His ability to escape the pocket isn't the team's biggest worry.

The Colts need a game manager and a decent arm to get the ball out to their playmakers. If Rivers can do that and stay alive, Indy may have found a quarterback that could lead them back into the playoff hunt.

The Colts sit in 8th place in the AFC with four games left to play, including two divisional rematches against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. If they can salvage a couple of wins, they'll be right back in playoff contention, and their four-year playoff drought would come to an end thanks to the same guy who last led them there five years ago.

