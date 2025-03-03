3 Colts QB Targets for NFL Draft
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to jump into his third year after a tumultuous 2024.
Chris Ballard and the franchise have accepted that competition will (hopefully) bring out the best in their fourth-overall draft investment.
With this on the docket, many believe Indianapolis should do this through free agency. However, the NFL draft is another option.
Here are three quarterbacks that fit the bill for Indianapolis to take a swing on in less than two months.
Jaxson Dart
2024 stats: 276/398 completions; 4,279 pass yds; 29 TDs/6 Ints | 124 carries; 495 rush yds; 3 TDs
Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart is likely not in the Colts' market given what they're trying to do with Richardson by bringing in more of a backup-style field general. However, if they want to use a pick on Dart, he's got the athleticism and pocket presence to make things interesting.
Dart is one of the most intriguing QB prospects for the upcoming draft and might be a late first-rounder; this could put him out of reach since the Colts need so much for their overall roster.
If the Colts somehow bring Dart to Indianapolis it will signal the Richardson the team means business, as he might have the most talent on this short list to be a starter.
Will Howard
2024 stats: 309/423 completions; 4,010 pass yds; 35 TDs/10 Ints | 105 carries; 226 rush yds; 7 TDs
2024 national champion quarterback Will Howard has less chance to start than Dart but can still pose competition to Richardson. Howard wasn't ever going to be a high pick but showed some struggles at the NFL combine that might make some teams hesitate.
Howard's draft stock likely took a blow after performing less than ideal during drills, but it's not out of the question that Indianapolis selects him in the later rounds.
The combine shouldn't define Howard, as he was tossing to wideouts he doesn't know or have previous chemistry. There's little excuse for error at the NFL level, but there will be a team that takes a shot on Howard, and the Colts could be in the market if he falls.
Quinn Ewers
2024 stats: 293/445 completions; 3,472 pass yds; 31 TDs/12 Ints | 57 carries; -82 rush yds; 2 TDs
Texas Longhorns leader Quinn Ewers was at one point one of the top prospects in the country. However, he's since lost draft stock and is now more of a day-two selection. Despite this, there's a notion that he's being undervalued and might be better than expected.
While Ewers won't offer an insane rushing ability, he's still a gunslinger with a great arm who can challenge defenses. A coach like Shane Steichen might be able to help a field general like Ewers develop into a starter-level talent.
Ewers also has the ability to rally teammates around him and believe in his cause, so if there was a need to fill in for Richardson (whether injury or otherwise), it's not hard to imagine the Colts squad would buy into the prospect's competitive mindset.
