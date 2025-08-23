Colts QB Makes Team a Watchable Squad
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that Daniel Jones will be the next starting quarterback for the franchise heading into the 2025 campaign.
The move was somewhat shocking, especially considering the investment Indianapolis made when they drafted Anthony Richardson Sr. with the fourth overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. But, through his two years, it's been plain ugly.
Not only has Richardson exhibited signs of a QB not taking the gig seriously, but his on-field play leaves a mountainous amount to be desired, to say the least.
In just 15 games out of 34 possible, Richardson has put up a 50.6 completion percentage, 11 touchdown passes, 13 picks thrown, and 10 rushing scores. While looking back on Richardson's short tenure brings up the question of whether he's ready to play at the NFL level, he's definitely entertaining.
ESPN's Ben Solack ranked all 32 NFL teams by their degree of watchability, placing Indy at the 19th spot. Solak also proclaims that this is a far more watchable team with Richardson under center, rather than the veteran Jones.
"There's a fine line between bad quarterback play that is inherently unwatchable and bad quarterback play that is grippingly watchable. That is the line that separates Daniel Jones from Anthony Richardson Sr. In those games in which the latter starts, I will be glued to my television screen. The enormous throws, the herculean escapes, the mind-boggling interceptions -- it's perfect content."
While Jones helps greatly elevate the floor, his ceiling is nowhere near the astronomical levels of Richardson's. The reality is that Steichen can't wait for Richardson's development and must save his job and succeed in some regard this year.
As Solak points out, Richardson is erratic, but incredibly entertaining. Given his bruising rushing style and crazy cannon for an arm, there's plenty for Richardson to unfold on the football field to show out as one of the most watchable quarterbacks in the league.
But this is a franchise that can't start him just because he drops jaws and pops eyes during contests. Jones is the safer option, and it appears the team is ready to have Richardson sit and watch the former New York Giants QB for his junior NFL campaign.
We'll see if Jones can somehow be watchable in comparison to Richardson for fans. But, if the Colts win, secure the AFC South, and make the playoffs, it won't matter if Jones is entertaining or boring. It will be interesting how this unfolds for Steichen after his massive decision for the starting field general.