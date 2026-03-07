When discussing any quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, the name that immediately comes up is Daniel Jones.

The Colts couldn't agree on a deal before the franchise tag deadline on March 3rd, so they elected to place the transition tag on Jones, priced at $37.8 million, which gives Indianapolis the chance to match an offer sheet should Jones sign it with another squad.

It's assumed that the Colts will get a deal done to keep Jones as the starting quarterback after a strong showing during the 2025 season. However, what about the backup position?

After the Colts granted Anthony Richardson Sr. the right to seek a trade, it means Indianapolis may want to add a third QB to the ranks along with Jones and Riley Leonard.

For The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, the perfect solution is former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

"On top of being one of the most well-liked locker-room guys in the NFL, Taylor is a capable quarterback when called upon (21st in EPA per attempt, per TruMedia, among QBs with at least 300 pass attempts over the last four years), and he and Shane Steichen crossed paths with the Chargers in 2020."

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rosenblatt brings up Taylor in relation to Jones' Achilles injury that ruined his 2025 campaign. There's a chance the rehab leaks into the 2026 regular season, and if that happens, perhaps Shane Steichen will want a more experienced option to keep the ship afloat until Jones is back.

Leonard played well in Week 18 against the Houston Texans when he earned his first career NFL start, but that was a single game when the playoffs were completely off the table.

This would be a different scenario, potentially the first few weeks of the regular season. Leonard has skill, but Taylor is far more proven and takes care of the football.

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Taylor has put together a solid NFL career as a starter and insurance policy in his later seasons. While he's struggled with injuries here and there, his numbers are indicative of an efficient veteran under center.

62 starts

1,165/1,886 completions

13,033 passing yards

73 touchdown passes

34 interceptions

2,424 rushing yards

20 touchdown runs

Given that Steichen had been with Taylor before, when he was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, it makes sense to possibly sign the reliable insurance policy.

Also, as Rosenblatt mentions in his entry, Taylor was Jones' backup during his time with the New York Giants from 2022 to 2023, making this hypothetical reunion make even more sense.

All options for a reliable backup should be on the table for Indianapolis given the severity of Jones' Achilles injury and the lengthy timeframe of recovery.

Taylor is a vet who has seen it all. He's low-risk and scrambles well, which fits Steichen's offensive philosophy.

Even if Jones is on track to start Week 1, the Colts might want three QBs on the depth chart, and Taylor would be an excellent fit should Indianapolis decide to go this route for the 2026 season.