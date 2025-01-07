Colts Land 'Quality' Weapon in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
With the Indianapolis Colts' 2024-25 season finally coming to a close, eyes now focus ahead towards their upcoming offseason, how this team could approach free agency, and an especially critical draft for the future of this franchise.
The 9-8 Colts officially land as the 12th-overall selection in the 2025 draft, with many options on the table. Indianapolis could opt to hone in on the defensive side of the ball, an area that struggled across the board in 2024, ranking 24th in scoring defense and 29th in yards. Or they could even look at the offensive side of the ball, bringing in another weapon to help aid Anthony Richardson's development for his third season.
In the latest ESPN mock draft from NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid, the Colts opted to go with the latter, giving this offense another boost of life at the tight end position. With their 12th pick, Indianapolis chose to go with Penn State's Tyler Warren, who provides solid impact in the passing attack and as a run blocker.
"Anthony Richardson needs more quality players to throw to in the pass game," Reid said describing the pick. "Warren would help fill that void, as his alignment versatility makes him one of the most dangerous targets in the country. The 6-foot-6, 257-pound Warren's 77.2 receiving yards per game ranks second among FBS tight ends. Not only did he accumulate 98 catches for 1,158 yards and eight touchdowns, but he's also a dependable run blocker who could assist the Colts' rushing attack."
The Colts could heaviliy utilize some production in their tight end room. Indianapolis failed to have a player at the position last season to put up over 200 receiving yards, which effectively limited Richardson and the overall versatility of this offense.
As 2025 looks to be a crucial time for Richardson and his development, giving him all the tools to succeed in his third year as a pro would be the best way to see exactly what type of player you have in the former fourth-overall pick. A vertical threat like Warren would be a stellar addition to do so.
Of course, the defensive side of the ball has its respective concerns, but those holes can be patched either in free agency or with later selections in the draft. An elite offensive talent like Warren could be a notable piece within the Colts' offensive system and Richardson's development for years to come, and it could be difficult to find that type of player within other avenues.
Regardless, this upcoming draft will be as important as ever for Chris Ballard to ace. After yet another middling year of mediocrity, Indianapolis needs to make a splash in order to get fans interested and get this roster back on a competitive track. Selecting Warren could be just the splash the Colts need.
