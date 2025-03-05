Ranking Colts' Top Quarterback Options
The NFL free agency market opens on March 12th, meaning the Indianapolis Colts have just a few weeks to finalize who they want to sign to compete with quarterback Anthony Richardson.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Colts are considering several quarterbacks, including Daniel Jones, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Jacoby Brissett. The best options are clear if the Colts want to bring in real competition for Richardson.
Starting with a dual-threat prospect, the Colts' best choice would be a former first round draft pick.
1. Justin Fields
After spending four seasons with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields is sparking interest as a real competitor in the free-agent quarterback market. Fields started six games for the Steelers in 2024 and ended with a four-and-two record while playing efficient football.
Fields recorded 1,106 passing yards and 289 rushing yards for 10 total touchdowns last season. With only one interception and one fumble lost, Fields showed why he deserves a starting role despite losing his job to Russell Wilson halfway through the year.
If the Colts are serious about challenging Richardson, Fields would be a worthy competitor for the starting job. His expected price tag is around $10-20 million per year, a number that the Colts could easily reach given the league's recent increase in the salary cap.
2. Jacoby Brissett
This pick is partially biased, but Jacoby Brissett brings a unique résumé to the table. With four years of experience inside the organization, Brissett would be able to mentor Richardson through the challenges of fulfilling expectations.
Brissett would be a cheap veteran option who can bring risk-free play to the quarterback spot. He has never had a season with more interceptions than touchdowns, a stat that reflects his veteran eye for the game.
Ever since Brissett left Indy, he's bounced around four different rosters yet has seen game time for each team. He's always prepared to step in and take snaps if needed, a likely scenario considering Richardson has never played a full 17-game season.
3. Draft or Free Agency?
Taking anyone from the draft or signing a free agent other than Jones or Lance seems like a safe number three. While this year's draft class isn't exactly loaded with quarterback talent, a few names stick out as possible picks outside of the first round.
First, Louisville's Tyler Shough was a definite riser at the NFL combine. His confidence and poise stood out at drills alongside his 4.63-second 40-yard dash. He could be a Day 2 pick who has league-ready skills and could compete alongside Richardson.
Another name to keep an eye on is Jaxson Dart. He's not exactly a field general, but his deep ball is elite. His athleticism could challenge Richardson's, and the two could grow alongside each other during the early stages of their careers.
In terms of free agency, Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston, and Jimmy Garoppolo all seem like possible candidates. Darnold is expected to cost the most money, so Winston or Garoppolo are more likely options. Both have been in the league for over a decade and could help Richardson as a veteran presence.
4. Daniel Jones
It's hard to be impressed by Jones's numbers. Over his last 16 starts, he's thrown 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In that span, the New York Giants won just three games.
Turnover issues have plagued his six-year career, but he has won a playoff game. Jones has had moments where he's impressed through the air and on the ground. Being a dual-threat backup is an excellent trait that could be perfect for the Colts' offensive scheme.
NFL Network's Rich Eisen said that Jones to the Colts was one of the top rumors he heard at the combine, so it's certainly possible the two sides will land a deal this spring.
5. Trey Lance
To be honest, it's hard not to feel bad for Trey Lance. He's hardly gotten a shot at a starting job after suffering an injury in his rookie season.
Unfortunately, he hasn't impressed when he's been on the field. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him third overall in 2021, but he landed with the Dallas Cowboys after a two-year spell in California. In the 2024 preseason, Lance threw five interceptions in one game.
It's difficult to see Lance as a true competitor for a starting job, especially since the Colts are looking for semi-established competitors.
The Colts have plenty of options to choose from but little time to decide. The free agency market opens on March 12th, and the NFL draft is set to take place in late April. With just weeks to prepare, Indy will need to finalize any choices as future competitors for the quarterback job this offseason.
