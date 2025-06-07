Colts Stalwart Still Ranks Among NFL's Elite
When the Indianapolis Colts used the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on guard Quenton Nelson, some people questioned whether it was too high to select a player at a non-premium position. After seven years, those concerns have been squashed, as Nelson has put together what is shaping up to be a Hall of Fame resumé.
Nelson has started all 112 games in which he's appeared, earning a Pro Bowl each year along the way, as well as five All-Pro nods (three First-Team), and he isn't showing many signs of slowing down.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently compiled a list of the top guards in the NFL for the 2025 season, and the 29-year-old Nelson came in at No. 4, only behind Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons, Joe Thuney of the Chicago Bears, and Quinn Meinerz of the Denver Broncos:
4. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
While Nelson’s grading profile had dipped slightly prior to this past season, 2024 was an impressive return to form for the veteran. His 81.3 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among qualifiers, his highest mark since 2020. Even still, Nelson has produced above the rest of the league, posting the second-most PFF WAR (1.31) among guards over the past three seasons.
Last year, in 17 games (team-high 1,083 offensive snaps), Nelson earned an overall grade of 81.3, per Pro Football Focus, including a 79.7 in pass blocking and an 81.7 in run blocking. All three grades ranked in the top 10 in the NFL among guards. In 568 pass-blocking reps, he allowed 20 pressures (nine hurries, eight hits, three sacks) for a pass-block efficiency rating of 98.0%. He ranked third in the NFL among guards in sacks allowed, eighth in hits allowed, and 20th in pressures allowed.
Nelson earned a Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro selection for his performance.