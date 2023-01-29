Colts Path to Next Head Coach Getting Clearer?

The Indianapolis Colts have less competition for head coaching candidates Raheem Morris and Ejiro Evero after the Denver Broncos backed out of the running for their services.

There are currently four head coaching vacancies remaining in the NFL after Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers.

Two of these teams are the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, the former of which informed their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris that they will be going in a different direction for their next head coach, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Does this now make the decision for the next head coach clearer for the Colts?

There were updates on Sunday of two more coaching candidates being requested for second interviews; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and the Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Steichen is the offensive mastermind behind the success of the Eagles and Bisaccia has 21 years of NFL experience, also leading the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs on an interim coaching record of 7-5. Pair the fact that Morris and Evero now have one fewer team interested in them and you’ve got a seriously close race for the next Colts head coach.

For Evero and Morris, they may have a leg up in the competition since they each have completed their second interviews with Colts general manager Chris Ballard and they both received highly positive feedback from the meetings. However, several qualified candidates are being considered by Indianapolis, so it is anybody’s guess who is the current front-runner to lead the team in 2023.

With that being said, Morris has been in the NFL for 20 years on both sides of the ball with two Super Bowl squads in the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 Rams, and Evero has 15 years of defensive coaching experience with the Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Packers, Rams, and Broncos. He also won a Super Bowl in 2021 with the Rams, so each one’s experience could also assist in their chances to be finalists.

With arguably the most crucial offseason in 25 years for the Colts, Ballard and owner Jim Irsay know full well that they can’t miss on any cylinders with this decision, especially with a stacked and competitive AFC.

Inevitably, the head coach they pick could affect the next quarterback they draft as well, so the process has been justifiably thorough and patient. The fact that it isn’t a chaos-fed, knee-jerk decision by the Indianapolis front office should comfort fans and Colts players alike.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.