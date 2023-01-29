Colts to Hold Second Interviews with 2 More Head Coach Candidates

The Indianapolis Colts will host Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia for second interviews for their head coaching vacancy.

"Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen this week, per sources," Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. "He is on the Colts’ short list of candidates getting further consideration for their HC job."

Alongside former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Steichen has Philly's offense running at a high clip. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is also an MVP candidate behind an excellent offensive line. Meanwhile, skill position players Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith all had career years. Steichen has shown the ability to run an offense with a dual-threat quarterback and keep all the mouths fed.

Steichen has been in the NFL since 2011, working his way up to offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20) and Eagles (2021-present). This year, the Eagles' offense ranked No. 3 in both offense (389.1 YPG) and scoring (28.1 PPG).

Philadelphia takes on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at 3:00pm ET on Sunday. Steichen will be free to meet with the Colts afterward.

"The #Colts will host former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday for a second interview for their head coaching job," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted. "Part of an expansive search that likely will continue with additional interviews this week, per sources."

Bisaccia (62) has been coaching as a special teams coordinator in the NFL since 2002, and his career reached new heights in 2021 when he took over as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders when Jon Gruden departed early in the season. He led Las Vegas to a 7-5 record and a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

"More interviews are likely in the coming days, with timing depending in part on the results of Sunday's games," Pelissero added. "Among the 13 candidates who had virtual interviews for the job, three are with teams that are currently in the playoffs and thus haven't been available yet to come to Indianapolis: offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy of the Chiefs, Shane Steichen of the Eagles and Brian Callahan of the Bengals.

The Colts have also held second interviews with interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is also still under consideration by the Colts, per Schefter, but there has not been any second interview reported.

