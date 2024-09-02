Colts Receiver Named to PFF's 'Team of the Preseason'

Highest-graded #Colts in Week 2 of the preseason via @PFF:



OFF:

1. Laquon Treadwell: 82.2

2. Derek Slywka: 69.7

3. Sam Ehlinger: 69.3



DEF:

1. Jaylin Simpson: 76.6

2. Derek Rivers: 74.0

3. Nick Cross: 71.5



