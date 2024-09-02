Colts Receiver Named to PFF's 'Team of the Preseason'
The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2024 NFL preseason with a 2-1 record and a number of decisions left for general manager Chris Ballard. Among those decisions was what to do with Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round wide receiver who signed with the Colts in late July.
Treadwell was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall pick in 2016, making this his ninth year in the league. He showed up for Indy throughout the preseason, leading the team in receiving yards in two out of three games including a 72-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
Treadwell's strong efforts earned him a spot on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Team of the Preseason and was the only Colt to make this list. He recorded an 82.2 overall grade from PFF and tied for the 6th most receptions in the preseason with 10.
Despite posting strong numbers throughout the preseason, Treadwell was not one of the six receivers who made Indy's final roster. Instead, Ballard and the front office chose to sign Treadwell back to the practice squad where he'll get in reps with quarterback Jason Bean.
The 29-year-old is a good depth piece in case of emergency and could see a call to the roster later in the season. Treadwell spent time on the Baltimore Ravens roster in 2023 but caught only one pass for 16 yards. His best season came in 2021 while with the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars when he accumulated 434 yards and a touchdown.
The Colts' receiving corps faces their first test against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon in a big divisional rivalry game against a strong defense led by DeMeco Ryans.
