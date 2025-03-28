Colts Receivers May Have Issues with Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks in third-year field general Anthony Richardson. Despite struggling with passing mechanics, accuracy, and turnovers in 2024, he still provided solid performances in fantasy football leagues.
ESPN's Mike Clay paints a picture of Richardson's impact in fantasy football leagues, emphasizing that receivers like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce might suffer if the former fourth-overall pick starts under center.
Below is what Clay mentioned in his breakdown:
"Anthony Richardson played 10 full games last season. During those outings, the Colts' offense scored eight passing and 15 rushing TDs," stated Clay. "The total scoring is fine (2.3 per game is right at league average), but the ratio is concerning for the team's pass catchers (Alec Pierce and Josh Downs each caught three of the TDs, with Jonathan Taylor and Ashton Dulin managing the others)."
Clay ended his synopsis of the situation by emphatically saying, "Buyer beware on Colts pass catchers if Richardson is the 2025 starter."
Richardson's rushing prowess was on display last year, as he logged six rushing touchdowns and 499 yards on 86 attempts for a healthy 5.8 yards per tote. However, part of why the Colts pass-catchers aren't the most reliable fantasy option is due to Richardson's incredible struggles with accuracy.
The quarterback was abysmal at stringing together consistent passing performances, with an ugly 47.7 completion percentage, logging 126/264 passes. While there were moments of brilliance from Richardson, he looked underwhelming. He also threw 12 picks and only eight touchdowns.
Downs led the way with 72 catches, followed by Pittman (69) and Pierce (37). However, veteran Joe Flacco played in eight games and started six, and was far more accurate with the football, completing 162/248 passes for 1,761 yards, and 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Players like Pittman, Downs, and Pierce desperately need more accuracy from Richardson if he ends up starting under center. Another mediocre year of sub-50 percent won't cut it for these pass-catchers, or Shane Steichen's offense, as a whole.
Richardson has been hard at work during the offseason to rectify such a bad 2024 and look better as a pure passer. He already has the rushing aspect down and is one of the premier running signal-callers early in his career. But, quarterbacks don't succeed by only running the football, so Richardson must round-out his overall game.
Expect Steichen to have Richardson dialed in while the team approaches the 2024 season, and as the former Florida Gators leader tries to win the starting job, keeping newly acquired QB Daniel Jones at bay and as a backup.
