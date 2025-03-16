Colts Receiving Corps Ranks Among Best
The Indianapolis Colts underwent an extreme makeover in the first week of NFL free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Loads of new faces will practice against Indy's best wide receivers throughout the offseason.
The Colts have one of the deepest receiving corps in the NFL and were the only team to have three separate receivers cross the 800-yard mark last season. Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs each bring a unique skill that's utilized in Shane Steichen's offensive gameplan.
Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski feels that the Colts have a top-10 receiving group, ranking them in 9th place.
"The Colts were the NFL's only team with three wide receivers to eclipse 800 yards last season," wrote Sobleski. "Obviously, the group is held back by the team's shaky quarterback situation. But Michael Pittman Jr. is a proven target. Alec Pierce had a breakout season in 2024 as a deep threat. Quietly, Josh Downs is one of the league's best slot receivers."
Pittman, who is entering his sixth year in the league, has recorded 800 or more yards in his last four seasons. His best year came in 2023 when he tallied 1,152 yards on 109 receptions and four touchdowns. He caught just 69 passes last year but could bounce back with a full year of Anthony Richardson at the helm.
Pierce will be entering the final year of his rookie contract after a breakout performance in 2024. He hauled in seven touchdowns on just 37 receptions, meaning he scored on nearly a fifth of his catches. He averaged 22.3 yards per reception in 2024, the most of any player with at least 30 catches.
Downs, the youngest of the three main targets, has arguably been the most consistent. He racked up 771 yards in year one and 803 yards in year two while scoring seven total touchdowns. He and Richardson were brought in at the same time, creating a bond that could strengthen with another year of chemistry together.
If the Colts can rely on the same three guys to remain healthy and produce offense, there shouldn't be much to worry about. Indy has quietly built one of the league's deepest passing attacks and is efficient in short and long-yardage situations.
