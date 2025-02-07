Colts Legends Snubbed from 2025 Hall of Fame Class
There isn't much more that Indianapolis Colts legends Reggie Wayne and Adam Vinatieri could've accomplished on the football field, but despite that, they were not selected for the 2025 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wayne and Vinatieri were two of 15 finalists, including just four who were ultimately declared ready for Canton: cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. A finalist must receive 80% of the votes from the selection committee to earn enshrinement.
Wayne has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame in all six years of his eligibility. Vinatieri was a finalist in his first year of eligibility.
Wayne played all 14 years of his career (2001-14) with the Colts, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games played (211). He finished his career with 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards, 82 touchdowns, and was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship team.
According to Colts.com, Wayne is one of nine players with at least 1,000 catches, 14,000 yards, and 80 touchdowns in NFL history. The Colts wide receiver was also a six-time Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro in 2010.
After spending the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots, Vinatieri was signed by the Colts in free agency before the 2006 season. He would help lead the Colts to a Super Bowl XLI championship in his first year and spend the final 14 years of his career in Indy.
Vinatieri finished his career as the NFL's all-time leader in points (2,673), field goals made (599), and field goals attempted (715). He boasts a field goal percentage of 83.8% for his career, leading the league three times in field goal percentage. "Vinny" was also a three-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro and has four Super Bowl championships.
