Colts Release Depth Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts released cornerback Keydrain Calligan from the practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement comes hours after the Colts signed offensive tackle Bayron Matos and released Marcellus Johnson.
Calligan signed to the Colts on September 9 and spent a month as a practice squad defensive back. He played his college football at Southeastern Louisiana, Jackson State, and Louisiana-Monroe.
Calligan was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in May this summer. He was later signed to the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the 2025 training camp. He recorded three total tackles in two preseason games for the Seahawks.
Originally recruited as a safety, Calligan made the move to cornerback within the last couple of years. He appeared in only two games for Southeastern Louisiana in 2024, recording five total tackles and two passes defended.
Calligan's best seasons came in his sophomore and junior years. As a sophomore at ULM, he recorded 40 total tackles (one for loss), one sack, and three passes defended in 12 games. As a junior at Jackson State, he racked up 22 total tackles (2.5 for loss), three passes defended, and one interception.
The move comes as the Colts are dealing with a wave of secondary issues. The most recent injury happened during pre-game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals, when starting corner Charvarius Ward suffered a concussion after an incidental collision with teammate Andrew Ogletree.
The Colts fielded Johnathan Edwards, Chris Lammons, and Mekhi Blackmon as their starting corners against Arizona. Edwards and Lammons are undrafted free agents, and Blackmon was a recent trade acquisition.
Edwards struggled against the Cardinals, allowing six receptions for 123 yards against backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Eight different corners have had to take snaps for the Colts this season, and there have only been six weeks of play. The roster move means that the Colts have an open spot on their practice squad, which could mean they'll be signing someone in the near future.
Indy signed veteran slot corner Mike Hilton to the practice squad a few weeks ago, and he appeared in a couple of games before landing on practice squad IR due to a shoulder injury. The Colts desperately need to find an answer in the secondary to complement an explosive offense.
Be on the lookout for another roster move in the near future.