Former Bitter Colts Rival Halts the Hype
The Indianapolis Colts are the number one team in the AFC heading into Week 7 after taking out the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Confidence within the walls of the Colts' organization is at an all-time high, and despite a bit of a shaky showing against the Jacoby Brissett-led Cardinals, it's encouraging that the Colts came out on top.
It's also fair to exclaim that even struggling teams like Arizona can put up fantastic performances against teams near or at the top of their conference like Indy.
But, former New England Patriots linebacker and current NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi isn't sold on the Colts being a top AFC team, even stating that they 'still have a lot to prove.'
Fellow analyst Mike Greenbaum brought up a big question to Bruschi regarding the Colts and their threat level within a competitive AFC conference.
Greenbaum asked, "Should the AFC big boys fear Indianapolis?" Bruschi had this to say in response.
'I don't think so. I say no. They beat the Cardinals and the Raiders in the last two weeks. Daniel Jones is still throwing throws like this and fair catch interceptions to defenders down the field."
Daniel Jones has faced underwhelming competition like the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders. However, this offense hasn't just defeated that competition, but rather, destroyed them. This is what Super Bowl-level squads should do to teams like that.
Jones has put together a Comeback Player of the Year-type season while throwing a mere three picks. He's also played solidly against great defenses like the Denver Broncos. The Cardinals also have a better defense under Jonathan Gannon than they're given credit for.
Bruschi finished by bringing up what the Colts need to prove.
"They beat the Broncos on a leverage call, and it doesn't matter, they won the football game and I understand that. This is a 5-1 football team right now that still has a lot to prove to me. You don't win Super Bowls in Week 6. Daniel Jones has a lot to prove to me that he can be a quarterback like a Baker Mayfield, like a Josh Allen, like a Patrick Mahomes."
Bruschi's comment of 'you don't win Super Bowls in Week 6,' is unprompted. Nobody has ever said a team is a Super Bowl champion six games into the season. Also, mentioning that Jones has 'a lot to prove' is interesting.
Indianapolis and Jones have been decimating defenses, and doing it with the former New York Giants QB at the offensive helm. Jones has already proven that he's in a far better place with the Colts than his previous six disappointing seasons with the G-Men.
Jones' 79.7 QBR is the best in the league, and possibly to the disappointment of Bruschi, is better than Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, or Patrick Mahomes. Jones is playing surgical football, and is making the most of his offensive weapons.
Jones did hit a roadblock against an elite-level Los Angeles Rams defense, but the Colts likely take that game if wideout AD Mitchell doesn't essentially cost Indy 12 points on a goal-line debacle and a brutal holding call to remove a big-time Jonathan Taylor TD.
Bruschi can have his opinions, and even say that he personally needs to see more, but Jones has proven that he's a top QB through six weeks.
There are still 11 games left to play, but Jones has done great against lower-tier competition, as well as top-tier defenses. We'll see how Jones does in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.
If these first six games are any indication of how he's going to play going forward, he will finish with easily the best season of his NFL career, and as a top signal-caller.