Colts Release Rookie Jersey Numbers Ahead of Minicamp
The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced the jersey numbers for their 2024 draft class.
With rookie minicamp set to take place this weekend, it's only right that Indianapolis takes care of some business before watching their rookies take the practice field for the first time. The Colts drafted nine new players in April and have assigned numbers to the following players:
- EDGE Laiatu Latu | #97
- WR Adonai Mitchell | #10
- OT Matt Goncalves | #71
- C Tanor Bortolini | #60
- WR Anthony Gould | #6
- LB Jaylon Carlies | #57
- DB Jaylin Simpson | #30
- CB Micah Abraham | #33
- DL Jonah Laulu | #74
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Latu, the Colts' first-round pick, was limited in the selection of his number. The team has chosen to list him as a defensive lineman, which gave him a stricter range to choose from. Instead of the number 15 jersey he rocked at UCLA, Latu will don the number 97 that was previously worn by Al-Quadin Muhammad.
For second-round pick AD Mitchell, there's a bit of backstory behind his choice. After wearing number 5 at Texas, the wide receiver has landed on number 10 for his NFL career. His choice represents the amount of receivers selected before him in April's draft. There's a chip on his shoulder to prove that he's one of the best pass catchers in the draft.
Cornerback Micah Abraham was able to attain number 33 due to a number change from fellow corner Dallis Flowers. Instead of 33, Flowers will be wearing number 21 for the 2024 season. This number was last worn by Zack Moss who left in free agency for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Interestingly enough, zero of the Colts' nine draft picks will wear the same number they wore in college. It'll be a fresh start for the rookies in the NFL.
Rookie minicamp kicks off this weekend and OTA offseason workouts will start in a couple weeks for Indianapolis as the team starts preparing for Week 1 in September.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.