Colts Risers and Fallers in Loss to Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts lost for the 10th straight time on the road to the AFC South foe Jacksonville Jaguars. While the defeat is difficult and in close fashion (37-34), there are multiple avenues to shine a light on for Indianapolis. With Indy sitting at 2-3 (0-2 divisional), here are the risers and fallers for the Colts from their loss to the Jags.
Riser | Nick Cross
Colts' safety Nick Cross was a stone of reliability for the defense against Jacksonville. Cross recorded 5 tackles, a pass defended, and an interception in the loss.
Cross outplayed veteran mainstay Julian Blackmon and was around the football defensively. Cross is also looking like a serious solution at safety for years ahead. While general manager Chris Ballard can take flack for many things, he can brag about the result of waiting for Cross to turn into a serious defensive playmaker.
Faller | Michael Pittman Jr.
Colts' wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. isn't having the 2024 he likely wanted after signing a fresh three-year, $70 million deal (Over The Cap). Currently, Alec Pierce is the superior playmaker offensively and has dealt the evidence on multiple occasions. Pittman is yet to find his footing outside of a solid performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6 catches for 113 receiving yards).
Pittman did catch a touchdown and 5 passes but for a measly 37 receiving yards (7.4 average). This isn't entirely on Pittman, as he's now played for eight quarterbacks in five seasons. Joe Flacco can make consistent throws, but he's too safe of a passer to create consistently explosive plays for Pittman to create big moments. Pittman suffered more because of his field general than anything else, we'll see if Anthony Richardson can return sooner rather than later.
Riser | Josh Downs
Colts' second-year pass-catcher Josh Downs shined against the Steelers last week, hauling in 8 receptions for 82 yards and a score. Against the Jaguars, he did the same, grabbing 9 passes for 69 receiving yards on 12 targets (led the team). While the yardage isn't a lot, it's indicative of the slot status Downs operates within.
Downs has proven to be a go-to pass-catcher in 2024 and likely won't stop now. We'll see what kind of campaign the former North Carolina Tarhell can compile now that he's healthy. However, getting Richardson back might increase the ceiling of his potential.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Faller | Defensive Front
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked calm and comfortable all day, finishing with 28/34 passing for 371 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. While the Colts also got gashed in the run game (126 yards), Lawrence made the defensive front look sad.
Credit to Jags head coach Doug Pederson as well, but Lawrence has to execute the quick throws that are an Achilles Heel to Gus Bradley's scheme. After recording 4 sacks against the Steelers, the Colts logged none against Jacksonville. This further proves that Bradley's defensive mindset is aging and requires adjusting, or there could be a firing if something doesn't change.
Riser | Alec Pierce
Colts wideout Pierce destroyed the Jaguars' defense in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon's AFC South contest. Pierce roasted the defense multiple strides for 3 catches and 134 receiving yards. He also capped off one of these receptions with a house call.
Pierce is starting to look more like a star, but it's far too soon to tell. If he continues to be the big play machine he's been, that reality will manifest for the former Cincinnati Bearcat pass-catcher. Pierce has shattered the notion he isn't worthy of a starting role in the Colts' offense. We'll see if he can keep up such a hot start to 2024.
Faller | Gus Bradley
One narrative was that Indy's defense might get exposed by possibly allowing Lawrence to establish confident, short throws, and consistently. This is exactly what the Colts' defensive coordinator Bradley allowed to unfold on Sunday.
Lawrence was one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks heading into this contest yet appeared undefeated against Indianapolis. While a good amount of credit can go to the former number-one overall pick, Bradley receives equal blame for a pathetic defensive gameplan for a second-straight year against Lawrence. Bradley's fate might be sealing in Indianapolis, as even with Steichen's trust in the veteran coordinator standing strong, he can't deny losing while scoring 34 points.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.