Colts Risers and Fallers in Loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts lost again on the road to the Jaguars, but certain players stuck out in the defeat.

Drake Wally

Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) celebrates with linebacker Grant Stuard (41) after a turnover against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) celebrates with linebacker Grant Stuard (41) after a turnover against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts lost for the 10th straight time on the road to the AFC South foe Jacksonville Jaguars. While the defeat is difficult and in close fashion (37-34), there are multiple avenues to shine a light on for Indianapolis. With Indy sitting at 2-3 (0-2 divisional), here are the risers and fallers for the Colts from their loss to the Jags.

Riser | Nick Cross

Colts safety Nick Cross (all-white uniform) jumps for an interception against the Jaguars (teal uniforms).
Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) catches an interception on a pass intend for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts' safety Nick Cross was a stone of reliability for the defense against Jacksonville. Cross recorded 5 tackles, a pass defended, and an interception in the loss.

Cross outplayed veteran mainstay Julian Blackmon and was around the football defensively. Cross is also looking like a serious solution at safety for years ahead. While general manager Chris Ballard can take flack for many things, he can brag about the result of waiting for Cross to turn into a serious defensive playmaker.

Faller | Michael Pittman Jr.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (all-white uniform) takes a big hit after a crucial catch.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (95), bottom, holds on the waist of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) makes the final hit during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts' wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. isn't having the 2024 he likely wanted after signing a fresh three-year, $70 million deal (Over The Cap). Currently, Alec Pierce is the superior playmaker offensively and has dealt the evidence on multiple occasions. Pittman is yet to find his footing outside of a solid performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6 catches for 113 receiving yards).

Pittman did catch a touchdown and 5 passes but for a measly 37 receiving yards (7.4 average). This isn't entirely on Pittman, as he's now played for eight quarterbacks in five seasons. Joe Flacco can make consistent throws, but he's too safe of a passer to create consistently explosive plays for Pittman to create big moments. Pittman suffered more because of his field general than anything else, we'll see if Anthony Richardson can return sooner rather than later.

Riser | Josh Downs

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (blue uniform) looks into a home crowd celebrating after a touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) looks up after getting a first down Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts' second-year pass-catcher Josh Downs shined against the Steelers last week, hauling in 8 receptions for 82 yards and a score. Against the Jaguars, he did the same, grabbing 9 passes for 69 receiving yards on 12 targets (led the team). While the yardage isn't a lot, it's indicative of the slot status Downs operates within.

Downs has proven to be a go-to pass-catcher in 2024 and likely won't stop now. We'll see what kind of campaign the former North Carolina Tarhell can compile now that he's healthy. However, getting Richardson back might increase the ceiling of his potential.

Faller | Defensive Front

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (teal jersey) throws a pass while on the run.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked calm and comfortable all day, finishing with 28/34 passing for 371 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. While the Colts also got gashed in the run game (126 yards), Lawrence made the defensive front look sad.

Credit to Jags head coach Doug Pederson as well, but Lawrence has to execute the quick throws that are an Achilles Heel to Gus Bradley's scheme. After recording 4 sacks against the Steelers, the Colts logged none against Jacksonville. This further proves that Bradley's defensive mindset is aging and requires adjusting, or there could be a firing if something doesn't change.

Riser | Alec Pierce

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (all-white uniform) runs away from a Jagaurs defender (teal uniform).
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) rushes for yards en route to a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts wideout Pierce destroyed the Jaguars' defense in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon's AFC South contest. Pierce roasted the defense multiple strides for 3 catches and 134 receiving yards. He also capped off one of these receptions with a house call.

Pierce is starting to look more like a star, but it's far too soon to tell. If he continues to be the big play machine he's been, that reality will manifest for the former Cincinnati Bearcat pass-catcher. Pierce has shattered the notion he isn't worthy of a starting role in the Colts' offense. We'll see if he can keep up such a hot start to 2024.

Faller | Gus Bradley

Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (black suit, blue hat) looks on the field.
Colts Defensive Coordinator and former Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley on the sideline during late fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Jaguars ended the first half with a 21 to 6 lead and won with a final score of 37 to 20. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

One narrative was that Indy's defense might get exposed by possibly allowing Lawrence to establish confident, short throws, and consistently. This is exactly what the Colts' defensive coordinator Bradley allowed to unfold on Sunday.

Lawrence was one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks heading into this contest yet appeared undefeated against Indianapolis. While a good amount of credit can go to the former number-one overall pick, Bradley receives equal blame for a pathetic defensive gameplan for a second-straight year against Lawrence. Bradley's fate might be sealing in Indianapolis, as even with Steichen's trust in the veteran coordinator standing strong, he can't deny losing while scoring 34 points.

Published
