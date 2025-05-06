Colts Rank Behind Rival for Best Roster
The Indianapolis Colts made an impact with plenty of offseason activity. The Colts handled roster needs through free agency and the NFL draft, but was it enough to be one of the top rosters in the division?
Sports Illustrated believes it was a positive set of moves, but not quite enough to be the best group in the AFC South. Matt Verderame believes that title belongs to the Houston Texans. Verderame points to the quarterback situation as a problem that limits Indianapolis from making the playoffs, while ranking Indianapolis as the second-best roster in the division.
"If the Colts had a quarterback they could depend on, they would be a popular pick as a playoff team. Unfortunately, that’s a massive if."
The Colts have a massive question mark in the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Former New York Giants signal-caller Jones was signed on a one-year, $14 million deal to make sure the Colts made the right decision by drafting Richardson.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson is incredibly gifted and has all the tools to become great, but has been grossly set back by his inability to hit easy throws and a propensity for bad decision making with the football. In short, Richardson has to be better in his third year, or his starting job might be over in Indianapolis.
The Colts truly can't afford another mediocre season without more success than a measly eight wins accompanied by nine losses. Indianapolis has everything in place to help Richardson succeed as the franchise quarterback; offensive weapons, a skilled but young line, and a defense now led by Lou Anarumo that has promise to improve from last year under Gus Bradley.
If Richardson can't make it happen, then the job belongs to Jones, and gives him another shot at starting under center in the NFL. It does need to be mentioned that Jones hasn't had a roster this talented, top to bottom, in his career.
Indianapolis is at a massive crossroads that holds so many implications. They must press to play better overall football, offensively and defensively, to have a chance at the playoffs and divisional title. We'll see how things play out with a long offseason ahead before the regular season starts in September.
Recommended Articles