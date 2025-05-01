Colts Rookie Sensation Makes Waves in Jersey Sales
The Indianapolis Colts brought in one of the NFL draft's top receiving threats in Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick last week.
Warren was a coveted prospect, highly regarded for his physical play style and versatility on the field. In his senior season, Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 218 yards and four more scores on the ground.
When the Colts selected Warren, he earned plenty of new fans. Indianapolis' newest tight end is ranked in ninth place among rookie jersey sales across the league, according to a report from Shanna McCarriston at CBS Sports.
Warren ranks behind plenty of star power, including two divisional rivals. The top two jerseys sold are Travis Hunter, the Heisman winner who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cam Ward, the top quarterback prospect who landed with the Tennessee Titans.
Though he wasn't the first tight end taken, Warren's jersey has sold the best. Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland ranked 10th in rookie jersey sales, despite going four picks before Warren.
While in college, Warren wore number 44. In high school, he wore number 10 due to a position change to quarterback. With the Colts, both numbers 44 and 10 are taken. When asked what he'll wear instead, Warren wasn't sure.
“I haven’t really looked into it too much yet,” Warren said. “I’ll have to look into that and see what will happen.”
Warren has serious shoes to fill if he somehow gets number 44. Dallas Clark wore the jersey for nearly a decade while racking up 4,887 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns for the blue and white, good enough to earn a spot in the Colts' Ring of Honor.
The Colts' newest pass catcher has a big decision to make ahead of the 2025 season. Any option from numbers 0-49 and 80-89 is open for Warren.
