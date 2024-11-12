Colts' Rookie WR Shines in Breakthrough Performance: Film
The Indianapolis Colts drafted wide receiver AD Mitchell with the 52nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to bring an additional explosive weapon to the offense. After nine weeks of inconsistency and spotty play, the young pass catcher finally broke through with a strong outing against the Buffalo Bills.
Mitchell's performance against the Bills wasn't a superstar arrival game for the young player, but it was exactly what the team has been waiting for from him. He hauled in all six of his targets on Sunday for 71 yards in the team's 30-20 loss. After catching just 36% of his targets on the season heading into this past game, a performance like this is just what Mitchell needed to build up some confidence.
Mitchell showcased his speed, route running prowess, and hands Sunday, all key traits that led to the Colts drafting him as high as they did. His play was eerily similar to that of T.Y Hilton in this game, aside from connecting on a deep vertical shot, that is. With veteran starter Michael Pittman Jr. out of the lineup this past game (and potentially going forward), Mitchell stepped up and provided the spark the offense needed on several occasions.
Even Better on Film
Mitchell's efficient day receiving looks great on the stat sheet, but his performance is even better upon further review on film. His ability to use his speed threat to open up the intermediate game as a route runner is truly special, and he doesn't waste any movement when getting to his landmarks as a receiver.
The Colts let the Bills' defense feel Mitchell's speed early on this 3rd and seven play. He is lined up in man coverage to the outside and the Colts are simply letting him run away from his defender through the mesh traffic over the middle. With a slight stutter step off of the line of scrimmage, Mitchell leaves his defender in the dust on this big conversion early in the game.
After that early chunk gain (and a few clear out routes over the top), the Bills' cornerbacks could certainly feel Mitchell's speed in this game. He was able to use this threat to open up the intermediate game, as three of his next four receptions came outside the numbers 10+ yards down the field.
This comeback route against Christian Benford might be the best play of his young NFL career. He threatens the star cornerback vertically with a great jump off of the line and closes space in a hurry. This causes Benford to retreat a bit in his deep third, leaving the comeback wide open for the young pass catcher.
Mitchell also does something on this play that he struggled with to start the year; attacking the ball in the air. He comes back to this pass and makes an aggressive snag for the first down on the play.
The Colts were sold on Mitchell in the pre-draft process because of his ability to win on an island as a receiver. Here, he is backside of a 3x1 set isolated again with Benford on a 3rd and eight play late in the game. This is one of those "gotta have it" moments for a young player, and Mitchell made the most out of this opportunity.
Mitchell converts speed to precision effortlessly as he breaks outside with no wasted movement of steps. He separated with ease on the outside against the star corner, and the result was another first down for the Colts' offense when targeting Mitchell.
This final reception may not be as impressive as the previous two, but again, Mitchell showed the ability to make a play on a pass that wasn't perfect. This was a pass he was missing earlier in the season, but now he is scooping up these poor passes and making it work for his struggling passer.
Mitchell again converts his speed off of the line perfectly on this deep out route for an open chunk gain along the sideline. His prowess on these intermediate out routes is impressive to watch and it should set up the chance for double moves later in the season as aggressive corners attempt to jump these quick-hitting opportunities.
The Bottom Line
AD Mitchell was drafted as a raw 21-year-old prospect with immense talent who simply needed reps on the field to iron out some deficiencies. He worked through his issues on the field and, despite nine rough games to start the year, finally churned out a performance worthy of his draft positioning. The key now for him is to continue playing and stacking performances like this.
Young talented players like Mitchell can only improve with live game reps on Sundays. As he further gets acclimated to this offense and the game speed of the NFL, the Colts may have a budding young playmaker on their hands.
