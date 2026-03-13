Colts Bringing in High-Level Journeyman Draft Prospect for Private Visit

The Indianapolis Colts have been active in free agency so far, but mostly for their defensive interior after signing Derrick Nnadi and Micheal Clemons.

They also traded linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Colby Wooden. However, edge rusher is still a massive need, even if veteran Arden Key was signed.

NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reported that promising edge rusher Romello Height has a 30 visit scheduled with the Colts.

Each NFL squad has an opportunity annually to host 30 private visits with draft prospects, and now Height will connect with Indianapolis for further evaluation to see if he's a fit.

Source: Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height has visits scheduled with the Patriots, Colts, Commanders, Cowboys, & 49ers.



One of the elite pass-rushers in the class, Height had 70 total pressures & nine sacks this fall and was a standout of Senior Bowl week. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 12, 2026

Height played six years in FBS, playing for Auburn (2020-2021), USC (2022-2023), Georgia Tech (2024), and Texas Tech (2025).

While he bounced around to different schools in an attempt to find solid ground, Texas Tech is ultimately where he shone the most.

Height put up 10.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 38 tackles, and two forced fumbles. It's no surprise that general manager Chris Ballard has taken interest in Height.

Ballard typically drafts prospects to the Colts who have high athletic ceilings, and Height's Relative Athletic Score from the NFL Combine reflects just that.

Romello Height is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 221 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/DX8AcRFLx2 pic.twitter.com/W1Inaxzmwj — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Height's Pro Football Focus grades from 14 games in 2025 also make him intriguing, showcasing that Indianapolis might draft an all-around talented edge rusher who can be more than a typical defensive end.

The former Red Raider posted an overall grade of 92.5, pass-rushing of 92.6, run defense of 65.6, and a coverage mark of 92.4 on 46 coverage snaps.

Height's draft projection has been everything from the second to fourth rounds, which fits in perfectly with where Indianapolis needs to select a capable edge rusher with starter upside.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Currently, Indianapolis has Key, Laiatu Latu, and JT Tuimoloau as the prominent players in their edge rusher room.

Key is an eight-year vet, logging stints with the Las Vegas Raiders (2018-2020), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), and Tennessee Titans (2023-2025). He's notched 30.5 sacks and is more of a rotational player.

As for Latu and Tuimoloau, they're the young talents that the Colts hope make a big leap in 2026.

Latu led the team in sacks in 2025 with 8.5, and also obtained an impressive three interceptions. Tuimoloau was a rookie second-rounder who didn't see too much meaningful action but will be an intriguing talent for Lou Anarumo heading into year two.

Height is a promising prospect, but the Colts can't solely rely on him to make a huge impact in 2026 as a rookie trying to find his professional ground to stand on.

The free agent market is pretty thin, with the top names over 30 years old and past their prime. Haason Reddick, Joey Bosa, and Leonard Floyd top the charts.

It will be interesting to see what Ballard does to bring more talent to help Indy's pass-rushing woes, especially since Trey Hendrickson left for the Baltimore Ravens through free agency.

Indianapolis will likely hold more 30 visits for other edge rushers. Despite Height's promising skills, Ballard has to do more with the defensive end position than what the Colts currently have.