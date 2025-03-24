Colts Roster Still Needs Help at Key Position
The Indianapolis Colts have addressed cornerback, safety, depth at running back, and defensive tackle, among other positions. While there is still a need for more talent ahead of the 2025 season, nothing is more pressing than tight end.
Last season the group secured a measly 39 catches from Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory. The position ended as one of the worst in the NFL, if not the bottom-dweller, for pass-catching production. Whether it was Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco under center, the tight ends were of little help.
This is why ESPN's Stephen Holder mentions that the tight end is still the biggest question surrounding the Colts after addressing several big needs through free agency.
Here's what Holder had to say regarding the weak position group.
"Tight end was one of the Colts' weakest positions but has not yet been addressed. They are likely to look to the draft to make their biggest splash here, with standouts Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland in play for the team's first-round pick. But that doesn't preclude the Colts from also making an acquisition in free agency."
The assumed route to address this is going through the first round of the NFL draft. Tyler Warren is the top option at the position and showed it during the 2024 season. He was dominant, catching 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores. The 2024 Mackey Award winner is an all-around talent that can be used in multiple ways as an offensive weapon and serve as a competent blocker.
As for Loveland, he was a smooth-running tight end who accumulated 117 receptions for 1,466 receiving yards and 11 scores during his three seasons and 39 games at Michigan. 2024 was where he thrived the most, snagging up 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. All these metrics were career highs in college.
If Indy can secure either of these dynamic players, they'll automatically have their TE1 on the roster.
As for signing free agents, the top available option is veteran Gerald Everett. Granson is now with the Philadelphia Eagles and Alie-Cox is assumed to not re-sign, so the Colts likely need a couple of new tight ends to fill out the room.
Jelani Woods is also on the roster and possesses incredible athleticism but can't stay healthy and hasn't seen the field since 2022 with then-QB Matt Ryan.
We'll have to see if Chris Ballard wants to go this path or if the Colts decide to double-dip in the draft given the deep talent of the tight end class in 2025. Regardless, Indianapolis has to get more production from the tight ends in 2025 to blossom the offense to its full potential for Shane Steichen.
Indianapolis has to achieve the playoffs and press the division to fall their way, or else Ballard is likely out as the general manager. Signing Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum, as well as others, is a great start. But another huge step in the right direction is addressing an anemic tight end group in 2024 with better players.
