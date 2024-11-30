Colts Add Offensive Line Help Ahead of Matchup vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts signed offensive guard Atonio Mafi to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. To make room for Mafi, the team released linebacker Liam Anderson. Mafi saw action in Week 11 and Week 12 for the Colts after being elevated to the active roster for each game.
Mafi was a fifth-round draft pick for the Patriots in 2023, making this a revenge game for the young guard. He started five games in 2023 at left guard but appeared in all 17.
Anderson was signed to the 53-man roster two weeks ago and has played in three games this season. He spent most of the 2023 season on the practice squad for Indianapolis after being signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft. It's likely the team will try to bring him back to the practice squad.
On top of adding Mafi, the Colts elevated offensive guard Mark Glowinski to the active roster from the practice squad. Glowinski spent five seasons with the team from 2017 to 2021 and has started in 96 games across his ten-year NFL career. Glowinski has also spent time with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.
For some extra offensive help, the Colts elevated wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster from the practice squad. Indianapolis signed Treadwell late in the offseason and he has spent the entire 2024 season on the practice squad. Treadwell played in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills but has 84 career games under his belt. The former first-round pick brings some needed help to a bruised wide receiver room.
The Colts will kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
