Colts Shake Up Roster with Multiple Moves
The Indianapolis Colts continue to adjust their 2024 roster with releases, signings, and designations for various names.
The Colts posted on X:
"We have signed CB Clay Fields III and WR Derek Slywka. We have placed S Daniel Scott on IR and waived C Jack Anderson."
Indianapolis parted ways with veteran center Jack Anderson, leaving stalwart Ryan Kelly and backup Wesley French as the primary options. However, rookie Tanor Bortolini can play both guard and center. As for second-year safety Daniel Scott, his season, unfortunately, ends after sustaining an Achilles tear. He'll finish his campaign on injured reserve after missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL.
As for the new additions, Indianapolis has signed cornerback Clay Fields III and wide receiver Derek Slywka. While these two names may pass the eye, they bring interesting skill sets to the Indianapolis roster.
Fields played four seasons (2019, 2021-2022 Marist; 2023 Chattanooga) and compiled solid statistics in his final two years. The cornerback concluded his collegiate career with 119 total tackles, eight interceptions, and 13 passes defended. Fields will look to impress Indy's defensive coaches and potentially get a chance to help a secondary that needs depth.
As for Slywka, he played at Ithaca College for three campaigns. During his time with the Bombers, Slywka played safety, grabbing 119 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 30 passes defended, and four blocked punts/kicks. Now, the Colts have converted Slywka to a wide receiver. Standing at 6'3" and weighing around 215 pounds, Slywka brings a big, physical style to wide receiver and may have special teams prowess due to his ability to block kicks and punts. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin may have something to say about that, but Slywka can't be overlooked due to his size, athleticism, and potential fit with what Indianapolis needs.
As the off-season continues, we'll have to monitor if either Fields or Slywka can remain on the active roster. With how uncertain the NFL off-season can be, it's always hard to forecast who will stay and who will go with so much competition to go around and only 53 spots to assign.
