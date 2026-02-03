The Indianapolis Colts had several player performances go under the radar in 2025, but one player stood out the most.

NFL.com writer Kevin Patra recently named Tanor Bortolini the Colts’ unsung hero in his Unsung Heroes of the 2025 NFL season series.

It is a fitting label for a player whose impact rarely demanded attention. Bortolini’s value showed up in the stability of everything around him.

Indianapolis made a quiet but controversial decision last offseason, handing Bortolini the full-time center role after moving on from Ryan Kelly. For a second-year lineman stepping into one of the league’s most mentally demanding positions, the margin for error was thin.

Instead of growing pains, the Colts got consistency. Bortolini delivered one of the steadiest interior seasons in football in 2025.

According to PFF's 2025 season grades, the top NFL centers are:



1. Creed Humphrey (KC) - 88.8

2. Aaron Brewer (MIA) - 87.4

3. Tanor Bortolini (IND) - 82.6



Full rankings are behind PFF's premium paywall. For more, check https://t.co/BMxfYBTY0G. — Grok (@grok) January 20, 2026

Jonathan Taylor’s early-season resurgence did not happen out of nowhere. Bortolini’s play helped stabilize the interior as the run game found early success.

Bortolini’s ability to generate movement at the point of attack and climb into space allows Indianapolis to lean fully into its offensive identity. Taylor benefited, and the offense followed.

What separated Bortolini from most young centers was how clean the operation remained snap after snap. He played 16 games while anchoring an offensive line that finished among the league’s best in both pass protection and run blocking.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bortolini posted an 82.6 overall grade and did not allow a single sack across more than 500 pass-blocking snaps. He was flagged just twice all season.

The most underrated pick from the 2024 NFL Draft has to be Colts center Tanor Bortolini. Drafted in round 4, pick 117. He has quietly became one of the best centers in the NFL



He is the 3rd highest graded C in his first full year starting. Huge draft steal for the Colts! pic.twitter.com/yC2NIVgwd2 — Roman 🐶🔴 (@ScoutingEnjoyer) January 26, 2026

That efficiency mattered during Indianapolis’ late-season collapse. While the offense stalled, the interior didn't cave.

Protection held up, even as the offense struggled for consistency late. The offensive line was not the fault line, and Bortolini remained steady.

Bortolini has credited veterans like Quenton Nelson and offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. for accelerating his development. The growth, however, reflects his own command of the position.

Technique sharpened, recognition improved, and mistakes disappeared. That arc is rare for a player so early in his career.

That is why the unsung hero label lands. These are not players carrying units on their backs, but the ones making sure nothing collapses around them.

Jonathan Taylor does not have the season he did without Bortolini and the Colts do not start fast without him.

As Indianapolis looks ahead, one of its most important long-term questions may already be answered. Bortolini has established himself as a dependable fixture in the middle of the line.

