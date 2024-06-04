Indianapolis Colts Versatile Defender Potentially Out for 2024 Season
Today marks the beginning of the mandatory minicamp for the Indianapolis Colts. With much promise on the roster, Indy was set to begin developing their young talent and intriguing roster in year two with Shane Steichen at the helm. However, a second-year player has suffered another potentially season-ending injury before his training could begin.
"#Colts HC Shane Steichen says Daniel Scott tore his Achilles and is out for the season. He missed his rookie season last year with a torn ACL."
Last season, safety Daniel Scott was drafted in round five (158th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right away the five-year collegiate experience at California jumped off the page to Indianapolis. Collecting 207 tackles (seven for loss), seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles in college, Scott looked poised for a prominent role on Indy's squad. But his 2023 went down the drain when he suffered a torn ACL, taking away his rookie season and raising injury concerns immediately.
2024 was likely to be Scott's season to shine, especially on special teams with coordinator Brian Mason. Given the struggles in the secondary during the 2023 campaign, Scott's skills as a safety could have given a boost to the defense and helped players like safeties Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross in coverage, as well as notable cornerbacks like Kenny Moore II, JuJu Brents, and Jaylon Jones.
Now with the Achilles injury, Scott's future is beginning to look murky and misty due to these setbacks. While it's a horrific beginning to his career, defensive end Tyquan Lewis knows about this type of happenstance all too well. In 2021 and 2022, Lewis had back-to-back Patellar Tendon injuries that derailed his work, mid-season. However, he was still given a shot and produced arguably his best season in 2023.
Scott has a massive uphill battle ahead of him if he wants to somehow revitalize his NFL career. Unfortunately, he'll have to look forward to the 2025 season and begin rehabilitation immediately. Now, the Colts have to gameplan for what to do at Scott's position with him now lost for the year.
