Colts Shake Up Roster, Place Important Talent on IR
The Indianapolis Colts have placed third-year cornerback Jaylon Jones on IR after he re-aggravated a hamstring injury in last week's win against the Miami Dolphins. Jones will be available to return in Week 6 at the earliest.
Jones suffered the injury while gunning in punt coverage. The play he was injured on was eventually called back due to a penalty.
In the same roster moves announcement, the Colts have elevated cornerback Chris Lammons and running back Ulysses Bentley IV to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Lammons has started two games for the Colts over the past two seasons and appeared in 14 games in 2024. He recorded one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 12 total tackles (one for loss) last season.
Bentley, a rookie, got one carry for zero yards against the Dolphins. He'll back up Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, and Tyler Goodson this weekend.
The Colts also released former Washington Commanders starting safety Darrick Forrest from the practice squad. In his place, the team brought back safety Trey Washington.
Forrest started 17 games in Washington, with his best season coming in 2022 when he snagged four interceptions. He was signed by the Colts earlier this week, but did not stay for long.
Washington spent the offseason with Indianapolis, recording 10 total tackles in three preseason games. He was released earlier this week but was quickly brought back.
The biggest takeaway from these roster moves is that Jones' injury means the Colts' secondary could be in injury problems once again. Last season, the team lost JuJu Brents in Week 1. This year, Jones was the victim.
With fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward suffering a concussion, the Colts will be without two key members of the secondary against Denver. Newcomers Xavien Howard and Mekhi Blackmon will likely be the starters at outside corner.
Howard, who signed with the Colts three weeks ago, is already being thrust into the CB1 role. The former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl corner will likely face off against Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton on Sunday.
The Colts traded for Blackmon three weeks ago, and he's already seen plenty of action. Even though he's listed as a nickel, he can play outside corner just fine.
“Well, I just think he brings an element of speed to the group," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said when asked about Blackmon. "He's a good cover guy, sticky, he’s fearless. He was on Tyreek (Hill) a couple times and he didn't flinch. So, we went into the game knowing that we couldn't let No. 17 and No. 10 do what they normally do. And fortunately, we were able to do that. He was a big part of that.”
The Colts will face off against the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.