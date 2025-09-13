Colts Can Smash Underdog Status Versus Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (1-0) are ready to face off against the Denver Broncos (1-0) tomorrow from Lucas Oil Stadium. After Indianapolis took a huge 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins, it's time to get ready for a far more capable opponent.
Given the talent that Denver has offensively and defensively, they're the favorites to take the victory from Indianapolis. However, anything is possible, and CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes the Colts can play spoiler and get the win. (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook - Colts +102 money line)
Here's what Sullivan had to say about Indianapolis and the Broncos.
"While I remain skeptical about Jones, I believe even a serviceable showing could keep Indy within range of an upset as a home dog to Denver. Why? I wasn't overly impressed with Bo Nix, which is a scary takeaway considering the Broncos were one of my preseason best bets."
The quarterback duel between Daniel Jones and Bo Nix is an interesting one, and a tale of two Week 1 performances. Jones played clean football, putting up 298 all-purpose yards (272 passing) and three overall scores (two rushing).
As for Nix, he struggled against the Tennessee Titans, throwing two picks and fumbling once. Nix concluded the battle with 194 all-purpose yards (176 passing) and a touchdown toss to wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
We'll see which QB plays better football against two good defenses.
Sullivan continues by breaking down Nix.
"He had three total turnovers and had one would-be interception that was dropped. If he's embarking on a sophomore slump and is forcing his defense -- the strength of this team -- to play with short fields, they'll drastically be behind the eight-ball."
Nix is a talented quarterback who shone in his rookie campaign, completing 376 passes for 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 picks. Nix also tacked on 430 rushing yards, four rushing scores, and an impressive 41 first downs on 92 attempts.
Nix did look worse for wear against the Titans, but also started off last year slow, only to finish strong with a 10-7 record and a playoff spot.
Lou Anarumo's defensive scheme befuddled Tua Tagovailoa, forcing the Dolphins quarterback into two interceptions and a fumble lost to cornerback Xavien Howard. Anarumo will need to be even better against an offensive mind like Sean Payton.
Also, cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) won't suit up, meaning that Howard and Mekhi Blackmon will be asked to step up and play more prominent roles than they did in the routing of the Dolphins.
Indy isn't much of an underdog, but must play similarly to how they did against the Dolphins to get this victory against the Broncos.
Indianapolis begins its tilt with Denver tomorrow from Lucas Oil Stadium at 4:05 EST as they'll look to defend home turf for a second consecutive week.
