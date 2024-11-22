Colts Rule Out Critical Starter vs. Lions, Mulling Status for Another
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) for this Sunday's game with the Detroit Lions, according to head coach Shane Steichen.
Also of note, defensive end Tyquan Lewis (elbow), who is on Injured Reserve, returned to practice this week, but the Colts are not yet ready to declare him good to go. Steichen told reporters the team is still going through discussions about Lewis' status this week but that he looked good this week in practice.
This is the second consecutive game Raimann has missed with his knee injury. He also missed Week 9's contest with a concussion. Rookie Matt Goncalves is in line to replace Raimann again this week, and he's played adequate football in his four appearances. He is currently Pro Football Focus' seventh-ranked rookie offensive lineman with a grade of 64.2, and he is the fourth-best run blocker (71.8).
Lewis has been out since injuring his elbow in the Colts' Week 4 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He'd started all four games to that point, accumulating 17 tackles (2 for loss), 1.5 sacks, and 3 QB hits. Lewis has been replaced in the lineup primarily by Dayo Odeyingbo and Laiatu Latu.
The Colts host the Lions this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on FOX.
