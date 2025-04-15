Colts Running Back Has Playoffs on Mind
The Indianapolis Colts decided to supply Jonathan Taylor with a worthy backup. This came after a lackluster year from rotational backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as a duo. Sermon finished with 2.8 yards per carry, two scores and looked slow with the football in 2025.
Goodson bettered Sermon with 153 rushing yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. He also tossed in 11 catches, 61 receiving yards, and a touchdown. While Goodson looked crisper, he still wasn't enough juice in the backfield.
This opened the door for real backup value, which the Colts signed by acquiring Khalil Herbert. The former Chicago Bears back made his intentions for the 2025 season clear on Good Morning Football, and it's a deep playoff run ahead for the veteran.
Herbert talked about his role alongside Taylor.
'I envision us being able to keep each other fresh. It's a long season, and what I have envisioned-us going on a deep playoff run. You gotta have a good stable of backs to be able to carry the load and help the team,' exclaimed Herbert.
'Him being one of the top guys in the league, I'm excited to learn from him. I know what I bring to the table, so you know, being able to keep each other fresh and keep things rolling and keep the offense rolling, I'm excited for that.'
Herbert is a running back that can make a defense pay with missed tackles or ill steps. He'll copliment Taylor well in Shane Steichen's scheme, something that the former All-Pro and two time Pro Bowler didn't have much of in 2024.
If there's any indication of the boatload of work Taylor received, it's in his final five contests from last year. Below are the metrics that showcase Taylor's usage in the offensive attack.
-142 carries
-723 rushing yards
-7 all-purpose touchdowns (6 rushing, 1 receiving)
Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but he can't take a workload of that magnitude and be expected to maintain it for long. Taylor averaged a monstrous 28.4 carries per game and tallied 144.6 rushing yards every tilt.
Herbert can help maintain a better pace while giving defenses a different challenge than Taylor. Herbert has collected a respectable four-year career with 400 attempts for 1,905 rushing yards, nine ground scores, and 85 first downs.
He's also caught 53 passes for 312 receiving yards, and two more touchdowns.
This might not have a Charvarius Ward or Camryn Bynum-level signing, but it matters for the grand scheme of Steichen's offensive approach. Taylor needs a bit less than a ridiculous sub-30 attempts a game. If that happens, he'll be able to do more while Herbert can shoulder a small portion of the workload.
Herbert can still be deadly in his way and hopefully make the most out of his opportunities. We'll see what type of impact the veteran has with Anthony Richardson at the helm and a new town for football.
