Colts Expected to Change Draft Plans Based On Free-Agent Moves
When it comes to NFL free agency, ideally, a team can make enough supplemental moves in order to not put too much pressure on what they need to address in the draft. The Indianapolis Colts have bucked their frugal traditions and did just that this offseason.
The Colts entered March with some significant needs, and they addressed a couple of them, signing cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year deal worth up to $60 million while adding another starting defensive back in safety Camryn Bynum to a four-year, $60M contract.
Because of these moves, particularly involving steep financial commitment, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports thinks that they are the most influential in the NFL when it comes to how a team will approach the 2025 NFL Draft.
"After retaining their own players rather than buying in free agency 2024, Indianapolis broke open their piggy banks to sign two coveted secondary players this offseason," Edward wrote. "Cornerback and safety were primary positions of need for the franchise entering the offseason. Once popular choices, Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson have given way to other positions of need, including tight end and interior offensive line."
As Edwards mentioned, throughout much of the pre-draft process leading up to free agency, safeties Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori, as well as cornerbacks such as Will Johnson and Jahdae Barron were popular links to the Colts.
However, after adding two new starters to the secondary, the group is no longer much of a need. But does that mean the Colts will still avoid the positions?
The entire secondary likely does become less of a priority, but players like Barron, Starks, and Emmanwori could help the Colts' defense become as "multiple" as new coordinator Lou Anarumo wants it to be. Barron is able to move around between outside and slot cornerback. Starks is a safety who could play just about any spot in the entire secondary, while Emmanwori has a unique blend of size and athleticism that could have him used as a chess piece within the box.
If there are as many functional defensive backs on the field at once who can fill multiple roles, is that something to shy away from?