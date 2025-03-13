Ryan Kelly Reveals Thoughts on Leaving Colts
The Indianapolis Colts had to say goodbye to a long-time member of the offense during the start of this year's free agency in the loss of 2016 first-round pick Ryan Kelly.
After spending nine years in Indianapolis, it was announced during day one of free agency that Kelly would be taking his talents to the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year, $18 million deal.
And now in the days following the move, Kelly has released his departing message to the city and organization in a post on X.
"Thank you Indy," Kelly posted. "9 years of memories with people and players I’ll forever call family. I loved every year I got to play in this city and for this organization. Forever a special place in mine and my families heart."
It's a significant loss on the Colts' front lines. Kelly started over 120 games during his tenure in Indianapolis, logging four total Pro Bowl selections along with being named to second-team All-Pro during the 2020 season.
The 31-year-old now lands in a new, appealing situation on the Vikings' offensive line, one of the league's premier teams across the NFL last season, while locking in a multi-year deal worth nearly $10 million annually to call Minnesota his home until at least the 2027 offseason.
Kelly joins another offensive line starter from last season Will Fries as a second Colts exit, as he'll also be set to be on the Vikings' unit upfront thanks to his sizable five-year, $88 million deal.
The Colts' offensive line will be somewhat different in 2025 without Kelly in the middle, but regardless, it's apparent that both sides still have a soft spot for one another despite moving in different directions.
