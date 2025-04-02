Colts Long-Time Safety Projected to Depart in Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts have an influx of talent after working hard during the initial stages of free agency to secure talent like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum. However, several players are pending free agents that the Colts may need to part ways with.
Mainstays like tight end Kylen Granson and linebacker E.J. Speed are on new teams, but another available player is Julian Blackmon.
After playing five years with the Colts, Blackmon is likely on his way to a new team unless he falls through the cracks, as happened in 2024, and signs a one-year deal with Indy. However, expect Indy to use the draft to shore up safety depth. Given how Indy signed Bynum, it paints a picture that Blackmon isn't a massive priority for Lou Anarumo's defense.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon looks into some available free agents and potential fits. He has Blackmon heading to Philly to join former teammate Granson, adding to an elite defense that helped secure Super Bowl LIX from the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Still just 26, the extremely versatile former third-round pick has intercepted seven passes the last two seasons combined," writes Gagnon. "The defending champions make a ton of sense as they look to replace the departed C.J. Gardner-Johnson over the top."
Blackmon's availability isn't because he didn't put up numbers. In 2024, Blackmon tallied 86 tackles (62 solo), three interceptions, and four passes defended. However, it was Blackmon's issues with injuries and missed tackles that added context to the situation.
Blackmon has struggled with health setbacks in recent seasons and played through a torn labrum in 2024, which contributed to his missed tackles. Blackmon whiffed on 15, which was one of the worst for safeties per Pro Football Focus.
In short, Blackmon's departure will be somewhat significant for Indianapolis but not detrimental to the success of Lou Anarumo's defense. As mentioned previously, if the five-year pro doesn't land on a new team, there's a chance that the Colts will retain him in a rotational role.
Blackmon has a solid career stat line as a member of the Colts through 66 games (62 starts), adding up 300 tackles (13 for loss), 10 interceptions, 21 passes defended, and four fumble recoveries.
The Colts can't keep everyone, and Blackmon seems like a player that Chris Ballard is content with letting find a new suitor. Last year, Blackmon attempted this and ended up on a one-year deal with Indy. We'll have to see if that happens again for the former Utah Ute.
