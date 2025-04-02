Arthur: Colts 7-Round Mock Draft, Featuring Trade Up, Down Options
it's the beginning of draft month, and with just over three weeks remaining until the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft commences, it's time to release my penultimate Indianapolis Colts mock draft.
I decided to switch things up a little bit in this one. While this is a seven-round predictive mock based on what I've been hearing during the pre-draft cycle, there are also trade up and trade down options listed for each round as well. If we know one thing about the Colts and the draft, it's that general manager Chris Ballard is going to make a move at some point.
Round 1, Pick 14: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Warren to the Colts is one of the most-mocked pairings on the entire internet for a reason: it just makes sense. The Colts have needed a big-time tight end for a few years now and struck out trying to get Brock Bowers last year. Warren is largely considered the best tight end in the draft (or at least the most complete at the highest level), and he may make it to where the Colts sit at No. 14.
Trade up: OT Armand Membou, Missouri | Trade down: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Round 2 Pick 45: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Ersery is one of the more physically gifted offensive linemen in this draft, standing at 6'6", 331, with arms over 33" long and terrific pre-draft athletic scores. He's a three-year starter at left tackle and is scheme-versatile with the ability to maul in a phone booth or get out and block on the second level. The Colts have some things to figure out on the offensive line. Do they want Matt Goncalves to be their swing tackle until someone else comes along and then he can replace Will Fries at right guard? Who plays right tackle when Braden Smith's contract is up in 2026? Ersery can help ease those burdens.
Trade up: TE Mason Taylor, LSU | Trade down: CB Darien Porter
Round 3 Pick 80: RB Damien Martinez, Miami
The Colts attempted to get a legitimate RB2 last offseason by trying to bring Zack Moss back and checking into then-free agent A.J. Dillon, but their efforts fell flat and instead made no moves, going with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson. That approach was unproductive, to say the least, as the pair combined to account for just 13% of the Colts' rushing yards. Martinez might be the closest thing there is in this draft to Moss, whose role the Colts would love to find a replacement for. Martinez is a determined, balanced runner between the tackles, who can also catch and pass protect.
Trade up: DT Alfred Collins, Texas | Trade down: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Round 4, Pick 117: IOL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
Cabeldue is a four-year starter for the Jayhawks, whose nearly 6'5", 306-pound frame is likely to move inside to guard. The Colts need more depth and competition both inside and on the edges of their offense line, and they have a 30-visit with Cabeldue to find out more.
Trade up: OT Ajani Cornelius, Oregon | Trade down: DE Tyler Batty, BYU
Round 5 Pick 151: S Craig Woodson, California
Woodson is a well-balanced safety who can be moved around in different roles. He's tough when coming downhill, registering 9 tackles for loss in his career, and he's aggressive in coverage, intercepting five passes and breaking up 14 others. Despite the Colts signing Camryn Bynum, they shouldn't be done adding to their safety group. For one, Lou Anarumo runs a defense that has room to utilize three safeties if they're good enough. Second, the Colts have almost no depth behind Bynum and Nick Cross. Rodney Thomas II has already been replaced as a starter in his career, Daniel Scott has spent his first two years on Injured Reserve, and Marcel Dabo is an International Pathway Program participant who has spent a couple seasons on the practice squad.
Trade up: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame | Trade down: S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
Round 6 Pick 189: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
If the Colts intend to start Jaylon Carlies at WILL linebacker but with some competition pushing him in camp, then Kiser is the perfect option. He's probably never going to be a team's top choice to start defensively in the NFL, but he's a gamer who's also very good in coverage. The Colts would get a linebacker who can hold his own on passing downs while also becoming a core special teamer. The Colts need to replace Grant Stuard, after all. There appears to be some interest from the Colts as well, as I spotted special teams coach Brian Mason and Midwest area scout Mike Lacy chatting with Kiser for a bit during Notre Dame's pro day.
Trade up: OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State | Trade down: CB B.J. Mayes, Texas A&M
Round 7 Pick 232: DE Elijah Ponder, Cal-Poly
Don't be shocked if Ponder becomes one of the newest members of the Colts later this month. This freak athlete pass rusher has a 30-visit scheduled with the Colts, and there isn't much not to like. He's from a smaller school at Cal-Poly, but he has the production to go with the physical gifts. He measured at 6'2", 257 and ran a 4.57 in the 40, and hit 41" in the vertical jump. In 47 career games, Ponder recorded 43.5 tackles for loss and 26.5 sacks. As icing on the cake, he's also blocked two kicks and scored a touchdown on defense.
Trade up: DE Xavier Carlton, California | Trade down: LB Seth Coleman, Illinois