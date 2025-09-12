Colts' Safety Praises Carlie Irsay-Gordon's Involvement
If you're an Indianapolis Colts fan and you've been on social media at some point during the past week, you've probably seen the image of team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon wearing a headset on the sidelines.
With all the talk of whether or not Irsay-Gordon is "micromanaging" or just wanting to learn the ins and outs of football, Colts safety Cam Bynum holds a ton of respect for her involvement in the team.
"This is the most involved I've seen [an owner]," Bynum said to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. "And obviously, I've only been in the NFL [for] going on my fifth year, so I don't have too much experience. She's just so involved in everything. During OTAs, she was sitting in the defensive meeting with a notebook, [the] same notebook that we're writing in, writing the installs, asking me, 'What's the coverage on this play?'"
Following the passing of Jim Irsay, the Colts transitioned ownership to Irsay's three daughters. Irsay-Gordon took over duties as CEO, becoming the team's principal owner. Her sisters Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, respectively.
Irsay-Gordon has garnered plenty of attention for wearing a headset and being with the team on the sideline, something that Bynum loves.
"There's so much being made of Carlie Irsay-Gordon being on the sideline," Adams said to Bynum. "She was last year, she had the headset on, you weren't there for that... She looks badass, firstly."
"I know, with the headset on, that's fire," Bynum responded. "That's hard."
Though she's seen some criticism, Irsay-Gordon defended herself.
“I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they’re talking about?’” Irsay-Gordon said in an interview. "And I think one of the things that being on the headset has really helped me learn is to the question earlier, it's such a complex organism of football team and how it operates."
Some call it micromanaging. Bynum sees it differently. "As an owner, that's insane to me. The fact that she's sitting in defensive meetings, learning the defense with us, and knowing what the calls are and knowing who's in what spots... Being an owner of a team, you don't have to do any of that. You don't have to show up in the building every single day. She's there every single day."
Bynum said that Irsay-Gordon even joins the team for workouts, saying it "makes the whole organization feel like a family thing".
"She's just a normal person, and you wouldn't expect that out of an NFL owner," Bynum concluded.
The Irsay sisters' hands-on approach may draw scrutiny, but clearly, some players are loving it. The trio helped bring the Colts their first Week 1 win in over a decade, in the same game their father was inducted into the Ring of Honor.
They'll look to continue their historical start against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with an opportunity to go 2-0 for the first time since 2009.