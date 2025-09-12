Colts' Captain Sees Room for Improvement on Defense
The Indianapolis Colts put on a show against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, holding an explosive offense to only eight points. That being said, you can't get caught up on the previous week in the NFL.
Nobody knows that better than Colts linebacker and captain Zaire Franklin, who's been with the team for over seven seasons now. Following his first season-opening victory since being drafted in 2018, Franklin says there's an urgency to win early.
"[The sense of urgency is] extremely high," Franklin said. "I’ve been in this league long enough to understand that nobody really remembers what happens in Week 1. The same way for the past seven years, we came here trying to not overreact to a loss – we’re not going to react to a win. Coach Shane (Steichen) has been preaching since the spring about the daily process, about getting better and focus on being the best version of ourselves every single day. I think it’s no more true than today and this week. Can’t overreact to anything. Just got to keep trusting the process and keep getting better.”
The former seventh-round pick worked his way into the starting rotation, earning trust from a multitude of coaches, the newest of which is Lou Anarumo. After a stellar start to the season, Franklin thinks the Colts are just getting started.
“Man, obviously I knew we had playmakers," Franklin continued. "I knew Cam (Bynum) was that type of person. He’s proven that in this league. Obviously, we’ve all witnessed Kenny (Moore II) do amazing things before – obviously Nick (Cross) and (Laiatu) Latu... I think this group is just scratching the surface. Hear me when I say this, I think we’re at about 70 percent because we’ve got a lot further to go – a ton of things to clean up from Sunday. So, just looking forward to continuing to growing and improving.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
For a defense that's only at 70% in Franklin's eyes, they sure looked put together. Indianapolis forced three turnovers, leading to 17 points for the offense.
Even though the Colts made plenty of roster changes this offseason, they still played as a unit. Some of those changes came at linebacker, with former starter E.J. Speed departing for the Houston Texans.
In Speed's place, the Colts were expected to start second-year riser Jaylon Carlies. Once Carlies went down with an injury and was placed on IR, Cameron McGrone stepped up.
"Cam (McGrone) has definitely just grown and improved," Franklin said. "I mean, he’s fast. He’s physical. He’s athletic. He likes to run and hit. It’s fun playing out there. I always tease him because he’s a Naptown kid. I told him I might pull up to the Lawrence and Warren game this week. No, but Cam has put in a lot of work to earn his opportunity to be out there. He made a couple plays out there too, so looking forward to seeing him continue to grow.”
Franklin led the league with 173 total tackles last year, setting the tone weekly for the Colts' defense. He earned his first Pro Bowl nomination, but his hunger to improve hasn't gone away.
Franklin and the rest of Anarumo's defense will have their second test against the Denver Broncos in a crucial Week 2 matchup. The Colts have the opportunity to go 2-0 for the first time since 2009, and Franklin could play a major part in making that dream become reality.