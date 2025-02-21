NFL Salary Cap Analyst Gives Colts' Top Name to Cut
The Indianapolis Colts had their salary cap adjusted after the NFL raised it league-wide. This gives them room to finagle contracts and add talent in free agency.
Despite having access to $31,074,247 in cap space, the Colts have multiple players who can be cut to free up even more to sign free agents who might make more sense to the team's needs.
One glaring one is underwhelming defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Despite signing a two-year, $14 million deal to backup Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, Davis wasn't good in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, he logged an abysmal 37.0 defensive grade. This simply isn't good enough.
Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti believes Davis is the cut candidate to shake loose $6.5 million in cap.
The 27-year-old enters the final season of a 2 year, $14M contract in Indy, set to earn $6.5M in 2025. He posted extremely limited production in just 349 snaps last season, putting his $8.9M cap hit on notice. The Colts can free up $6.5M of space by moving on.- Michael Ginnitti
The Colts can find better defensive tackle depth in free agency this year, and Davis may be the odd man out given what the team can recoup if they cut him. However, fellow depth DT Taven Bryan is a free agent and likely won't see another contract.
This might mean Davis stays, but the Colts handing him the $14 million contract now looks bad, so it can indicate a future move away from the veteran.
Other prominent players who can save Indy money with a cut are edge rushers Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and right tackle Braden Smith. However, Davis is the easiest to part with since he played poorly in his role.
The Colts don't have to overthink this one, they should part ways with Davis to get more money so they can bolster the interior of the defensive line properly. Stewart and Buckner need more assurance than what Davis can provide.
The Colts have to help new coordinator Lou Anarumo adjust as quickly as possible, and having more depth in the trenches means something in the NFL. Teams that shore those areas up don't miss a beat, and the Colts need to improve from last season in this regard.
