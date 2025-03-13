Colts' Salary Cap Space Becomes Clear as Braden Smith's Deal Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts "reworked" right tackle Braden Smith's contract earlier this week, and now details about the new deal have finally surfaced.
According to OverTheCap.com, Smith's new contract is for one year and an $8 million base, with another possible $3 million through performance incentives. He represents a $10.4 million cap hit in 2025 and gets a $2 million roster bonus this Sunday.
Now, OverTheCap projects the Colts to have $21,174,026, which ranks 24th out of 32 teams.
Before his contract was redone, Smith had one year left on a four-year, $70 million deal that he signed in 2021 and was due to count $20.75 million against the salary cap in 2025. When he's on the field, he is one of the best right tackles in football, but he's missed 12 games over the last two years, has only played a full season once in his career, and was away from the team since November last season while dealing with personal matters.
To boil it down, being the fourth-highest-paid Colts player in 2025 was not realistic for Smith.
To note, while these contracts shouldn't be overly influential, OverTheCap does not yet have the contract numbers for Khalil Herbert, Neville Gallimore, and Wesley French.
