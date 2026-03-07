Colts-Packers Trade Grades: Indy, Green Bay Swap Defenders Before Free Agency

Projected Contracts, Landing Spots for the NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026 | When Does 2026 NFL Free Agency Start? | NFL Free Agency Guide for All 32 Teams

The Colts are trading linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The player-for-player swap comes two days before the legal tampering period opens up and four days before the new league year and free agency begins. The trade is not costly for either team, as both the Colts and Packers will move off a couple players while adding to other slots on their defenses.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Franklin has spent his entire eight-year career with the Colts until now. Meanwhile, Wooden just finished his third year with the Packers, and will spend the final year on his rookie deal in Indianapolis.

Here’s how each team fared in this trade:

Colts clear some cap space, add a younger presence to their defensive line

Trading Franklin allows the Colts to move off his $7 million salary and become cap compliant ahead of the new league year. The Colts still should clear up more cap space, but are in a better position after sending Franklin to Green Bay.

In Wooden, the Colts add more depth along the defensive line and particularly for their run defense. Per PFF, Wooden ranked 92nd among 127 interior defenders, receiving a grade of 50.6 according to their metrics. After starting just one game over his first two NFL seasons, Wooden became a regular for the Packers in 2025 as he started 16 of 17 games. This move isn’t necessarily a game-changer for the Colts, but allows them to brush off Franklin’s salary with a promising young piece in Wooden, who recorded 50 total tackles and a pass breakup this past season. If Wooden doesn’t work out, he will become a free agent next offseason anyway.

Colts trade grade: B-

Packers fill linebacker vacancy with veteran Zaire Franklin

The addition of Zaire Franklin almost certainly signals that the Packers will not be bringing back free agent linebacker Quay Walker, who hits the open market after Green Bay declined his fifth-year option last spring. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers wanted to keep Walker and made several attempts to re-sign him, but after trading for Franklin, they will most likely move on from their former first-round pick.

If new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon can get 2024-like production and play out of Franklin, this will be a nice low-cost move for Green Bay. Franklin did not have his best season in 2025 as he tallied 125 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. According to PFF, he ranked 87th out of 88 linebackers this past season, earning a particularly low grade of 29.9 in coverage.

In 2024, Franklin was much better, making the Pro Bowl and earning second team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career after recording a league-high 173 total tackles, five forced fumbles and two interceptions. He will turn 30 before the start of the 2026 season, and will look to bounce back in Green Bay.

Packers trade grade: C+

