Indianapolis Colts' Second-Year Lineman Unexpectedly Retires
The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of crafting their regular-season roster after cutting down to 53 players on Tuesday, and then making waiver claims and forming their practice squad on Wednesday.
One player who was let go and was then likely to re-sign with their practice squad is second-year offensive tackle Jake Witt, but that plan has now shifted.
On Wednesday afternoon, Witt took to his Facebook page to announce his retirement from football, in his words, "due to personal reasons and consideration for my long term health, to move past football and into the next chapter of my life. "
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Witt states he had the opportunity to join multiple practice squads, which likely also included the Colts'.
The Northern Michigan University alum (6'7", 302, 24 years old) was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts with the 236th overall pick.
Witt suffered a season-ending hip injury as a rookie in 2023 but returned in time for this year's training camp. Appearing in all three preseason contests, he saw 64 snaps on offense and 10 on special teams.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.