Colts Select TE Tyler Warren with 14th Pick in Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jake Arthur

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

This is the move that has been largely hoped for by Colts fans for months since the pre-draft process began in January, and now, the dream has become reality.

Warren (6'5-1/2", 256) is widely considered one of the few elite players in the draft after a dominant career for the Penn State Nittany Lions. In 2024, Warren put up astounding numbers for a tight end, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards (11.9 avg.) and 8 touchdowns to go with 26 carries for 218 yards (8.4 avg.) and another four touchdowns. Ever the multi-talented player, he also went 3-of-6 passing (50%) for 35 yards and a touchdown.

FIT WITH THE COLTS

Tight end is the most barren position on the Colts' roster, and they were among the least productive tight end rooms in the NFL in 2024, ranking second-to-last in yards. They then saw leading tight end pass-catcher Kylen Granson leave in free agency.

Warren comes in and is immediately the most dangerous Colts tight end, joining Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Jelani Woods.

This gives Colts head coach Shane Steichen the first real threat at tight end that he's had entering his third year with the Colts, and a huge target for whoever wins the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

Jake Arthur
JAKE ARTHUR

Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) and FantasyPros' expert panel. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides.

