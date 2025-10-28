Colts Set Indianapolis-Era Record After Titans Win
The Indianapolis Colts are establishing themselves as not only one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, but in all of NFL history. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has his team moving differently in the first two months of the 2025 season, bringing home seven wins in eight games.
The Colts have scored 270 points in their eight games, which sets an Indianapolis-era record for most points in that span. Baltimore Colts legend Johnny Unitas holds the franchise record with 274 points and 272 points in the 1964 and 1958 seasons, respectively.
Led by recently signed quarterback Daniel Jones, the Colts have bested every Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning-led offense in Indianapolis history. With nine games left to play, Jones could very well lead the Colts to the franchise record.
The Colts have scored 30-plus points in six games this season, with their lowest scoring performance coming in their Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams (20). That was the same game AD Mitchell dropped a touchdown at the goalline, so the lowest mark could be even higher.
Running back Jonathan Taylor has scored 14 touchdowns by himself, meaning he's accountable for practically a third of the Colts' points. Taylor has silenced any remaining doubters, putting himself in a prime position to take home the Offensive Player of the Year award in his sixth season.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Taylor leads the league in carries, rushes, and touchdowns scored. His patience, vision, and explosiveness create a back who's nearly impossible to take down, and he fits perfectly behind the Colts' elite offensive line.
There were concerns coming into the year regarding the Colts' inexperienced offensive linemen, including right guard Matt Goncalves and center Tanor Bortolini. Those same concerns are almost non-existent now, with the line allowing the second-least amount of sacks (9) on the year thus far.
Bortolini had to step in for four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, and he's done so fantastically. Pro Football Focus grades Bortolini as the second-best center in all of football (82.7 overall grade), and this is his first year as a full-time starter.
Fans on social media reposted a screenshot from Sunday's victory over the Titans that sums up the work the Colts' offensive line has put in. The image shows a truck-sized hole that Taylor runs through, with no Tennessee defensive lineman anywhere close to the ball.
In the passing game, the Colts have relied on versatility rather than star power. No receiver has eclipsed the 100-yard mark, which goes to show how well Jones is spreading the ball around.
Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs each have over 250 yards on the season. Each pass catcher has their own talents, and they blend perfectly to give the Colts' offense an edge against every secondary in the league.
The Colts will need their offense to stay hot through the second half of the season as they face four divisional opponents and tons of talented squads.