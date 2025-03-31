Colts' Shane Steichen Divulges Plan for QB Competition
The biggest storyline for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason will once again revolve around the quarterback competition.
Following a season in which Anthony Richardson was benched for two games and recorded the worst single-season completion percentage in franchise history (47.7%), the Colts committed to bringing in competition for him. On the second day of free agency this March, that came in the form of veteran Daniel Jones. Jones, for what it's worth, also got benched as a member of the New York Giants in 2024.
Despite Richardson assumingly being the leader in the clubhouse to start, general manager Chris Ballard did say during the NFL Combine that it would be a best-man-wins situation, and now head coach Shane Steichen has divulged a bit on how the competition will begin as he spoke to reporters at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, FL on Monday morning,
"Colts coach Shane Steichen says Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson will split starting reps beginning in OTAs and the most consistent QB will be the regular season starter," ESPN's Stephen Holder posted on X.
How Steichen and the Colts conducted their last QB competition when a rookie Richardson went against veteran Gardner Minshew in 2023 was that each would get full days at a time to get the first-team reps while the other received the second-team reps, and then they would switch.
There's a good chance that remains the case for the Colts through OTAs, minicamps, training camp, and the preseason,
