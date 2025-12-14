Daniel Jones Recovery Timetable Revealed, Colts Future in Question

When Daniel Jones went down in the first quarter last week, it felt like the world had stopped spinning for Indianapolis Colts fans.

Jones led the Colts to a historic start that saw NFL-best efficiency combined with explosive scoring. Unfortunately, the veteran quarterback went down with a non-contact torn Achilles tendon, ending his season with four games left on the schedule.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is expected to be available for training camp next summer if he has a clean recovery.

"Daniel Jones underwent surgery Tuesday in New York that is expected to sideline him for six to eight months, giving the Indianapolis Colts quarterback the ability to be fully cleared for the start of next summer's training camp, per sources," Schefter wrote on X.

Six to eight months is noticeably shorter than what some fans were expecting. Jones is on an expiring contract, meaning he'll hit the open market this spring unless the Colts use their franchise tag on him.

ESPN's Stephen Holder added some context regarding Jones' recovery timetable.

"Let me add to this: It’s a super aggressive timeline but the Colts think it’s possible," Holder wrote on X. And it seems this thinking is going to inform their offseason approach to free agency, personnel, etc. They are NOT punting on 2026. April is when they’ll have a better idea if Jones is where he needs to be because that’s roughly when he should have regained a good bit of strength in the Achilles."

A franchise tag on a quarterback would cost Indianapolis approximately $40 million. Considering he's coming off a torn Achilles tendon and a fractured fibula, the Colts should proceed with caution in free agency.

Jones proved he can operate Shane Steichen's offense at a high level, but the past three weeks showed massive flaws that may have lowered his price tag.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is tended to by trainers after going down with an apparent injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

If the Colts do bring Jones back for the near future, it wouldn't be surprising to see him on another one-year deal. The issue is, another quarterback-needy team may make a more aggressive offer, which may entice Jones.

The Colts can't afford another year on the quarterback carousel, but they also can't afford a massive contract that ends up going south. A torn Achilles is a serious injury that can hinder mobility, which may lead the Colts to go a different route in 2026.

The Colts also have Anthony Richardson Sr. under contract for one more year. Richardson lost the starting job to Jones this summer, leading the former fourth-overall pick to hint that he'd like to leave the organization to get playing time.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, we could see another quarterback competition next offseason between a recovering Daniel Jones and a hungry Anthony Richardson. At the same time, if you're paying Jones the money he wants, then you can't just leave him on the bench.

The Colts have plenty of questions to answer, but for now, the focus remains on salvaging the season with Philip Rivers under center.

