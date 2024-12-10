Colts' Shane Steichen Discusses Richardson, Crucial Broncos Matchup
The bye week is a good time for players and coaches to get away and recharge.
But for Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, getting away is easier said than done.
"I worked a good chunk of the week, but I did take some time with the family, hung out with my son and my daughter and my wife a little bit over the weekend – that part was good," Steichen stated. "But got a head start on Denver, a little bit, this past week and working on them now as well.”
It is hard for Steichen not to want to get a head start on his preparation for this week as the Colts face a must-win game against the Denver Broncos. A win would bring the Colts within one game of the seventh and final seed in the AFC, currently held by the Broncos. A loss would likely be the final nail for the Colts' postseason hopes.
So Steichen could not help himself but get to work on the Broncos during the bye week. Playing at Empower Field at Mile High poses plenty of challenges. The altitude is a factor players must adjust to with their bodies and how they play.
"The ball carries pretty well," Steichen laughed. "So, kickers, the field goal lines where they're at – obviously that backs up a little bit depending on the weather. ... Same thing with the ball flight throwing the football. So, I think the ball carries a lot more. Obviously, altitude wise, just got to prepare the players for that as well.”
Preparing the players includes Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will make his first start in Denver and 14th start in the NFL on Sunday. Steichen has been very impressed with his young quarterback since Richardson was reinserted into the starting lineup.
The Colts are 2-1 in the three games since Richardson's return, with both victories coming on the back of Richardson leading game-winning drives in the fourth quarter.
"I've seen great growth in a lot of phases," Steichen said about Richardson. "His pocket presence has been really strong the last couple weeks. He's delivering the ball where it needs to go. He's making a ton of plays with his legs, which is great and we’ve just got to continue that these next four weeks.”
While Richardson has not been perfect, he is playing his best football of the season. He has made good decisions with the football, and his accuracy looks much improved. Richardson has six touchdowns compared to only three turnovers over the last three games. There is still plenty of room to grow, but the arrow looks up for Richardson.
With four games remaining and the Colts in the thick of the playoff hunt, Richardson will gain valuable experience over the next month. Playing in meaningful games in December and January will only help Richardson continue to grow when the pressure is on.
"Obviously, when you're playing meaningful football in December, I think it's big," Steichen elaborated. "So, to have an opportunity to go on the road in an environment that I'm sure will be electric on Sunday. They’ve got a lot to play for (and) we’ve got a lot to play for. I think it'll be good in his development to play in these types of environments and on the road in these types of situations for his development.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson will be facing a Broncos' pass defense ranking 19th in the NFL at 221 yards allowed per game. But the Broncos have plenty of playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, specifically cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Richardson must be aware of the All-Pro cornerback at all times, as one mistake could lead to a big turnover.
“Surtain is a hell of a football player on the outside," Steichen admitted. "I think he does a really good job. He's multiple with his coverages – he mixes those things up. His fronts – he gets in a different fronts out of his nickel stuff, which he does a good job there, too.
"So, they do a good job. They're aggressive, aggressive in nature. And so, they've been playing really good football defensively.”
While Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, and the rest of the Colts' offense will go toe-to-toe with the Broncos' defense, the matchups on the other side of the ball are just as intriguing. Broncos head coach and play-caller Sean Payton has faced off with Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on numerous occasions. The two know each other well and have a good idea of how each will attack the other.
"I think there's always the cat and mouse game when you go against certain coaches that you've gone against for so many years," Steichen explained. "You'll probably go back and watch different tapes from the years past and go there and see if there are still the same tendencies. Every year is a new year, but see if there are some tendencies that carry over from year to year with those guys going back and forth.”
One way Payton will try to attack Bradley's defense is with his new quarterback, Bo Nix. Nix has had a stellar rookie campaign and has been steadily improving as the season progressed. Whether it has been with his arm or his legs, Nix has been making plays and giving the Broncos hope that they have found their quarterback of the future.
Steichen has seen what Nix can do and realizes that if the Colts want to come out with a victory on Sunday, it starts by making life difficult on No.10.
"He's been doing a hell of a job," Steichen remarked about Nix. "He's playing really good ball right now. I think the biggest thing (is) he's throwing the ball accurately, and he's making a lot of plays with his legs and creating. So, it'll be a hell of a challenge for us on Sunday."
As of Tuesday, the Colts are seen as four-point underdogs to the Broncos for Sunday's matchup. It will be a playoff atmosphere at Empower Field, and the Colts will need to execute at a high level on both sides of the ball to get the win. Steichen needs to have his team as prepared as possible to ensure Indy plays their best game all season.
So, while the Colts were on their bye week, Steichen did not take much time off. But when the stakes are so high for Indy, it is hard to think about anything else but how to beat the Broncos and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.