When the news came out that the Indianapolis Colts were signing a 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement to lead their team for the stretch run, many thought it would be a complete disaster.

No way could a literal grandpa nearly five years removed from his last professional snap help the Colts at the most important position. How could he possibly hold up physically? Would he even be able to take a hit?

While the doubters were aplenty, Uncle Phil proved on Sunday that he can still compete against one of the best defenses the NFL has to offer.

Taking on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, one of the loudest environments in the NFL, Rivers performed admirably in his return. He finished 18-for-27 (67%) for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception while helping keep the Colts' offense afloat. Unfortunately, a fairytale ending was not in the cards for Rivers and the Colts, who came up just short and fell to the Seahawks 18-16 to drop their fourth game in a row.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) stands over center during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I was just thankful, grateful that I was out there," Rivers said after the game. "It was a blast, but obviously the emotions now are disappointment, right? Disappointment. This isn't about me. We got a team that was scrapping like crazy to try to stay alive and get in the postseason. So obviously we're all disappointed. Came up just short."

The offensive game plan with Rivers played out as many expected. He was as sharp as ever at the line of scrimmage, checking the protection as the Seahawks tipped their hand. Rivers changed the call multiple times on the afternoon, getting the Colts in the correct plays.

The Colts also did not want to put all of the pressure on Rivers, who arrived in Indy just last Monday. Shane Steichen dialed up a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor (25 carries for 87 yards) and Ameer Abdullah (4 for 15), running the football on over half of the Colts' offensive plays. It helped the Colts sustain drives and control the clock for much of the game.

When Rivers did throw the ball, he proved to be very accurate with the football in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. No better example than on the Colts' two-minute drive to end the first half, as Rivers found his targets in stride on multiple occasions, culminating in a touchdown to Josh Downs over the middle.

PHILIP RIVERS TO JOSH DOWNS TUDDY.



📺 CBS | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/6fF358D6ih — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 14, 2025

"Shoot, it was exciting to take a 13-3 lead," Rivers recalled. "But first off, our play that we kind of had all week in the red zone in that area on that down and distance on that hash, we practiced in the exact same spot this week. So, when things go like that, they fire you up."

Rivers did a nice job getting the ball out of his hands quickly, neutralizing the Seahawks' pass rush. Seattle came into the contest with the fourth-most sacks of any team in the league this season. However, Rivers was only sacked once on the afternoon after a high snap by Tanor Bortolini forced the quarterback to bring the ball down and live to fight another day.

"The one (hit) where the ball was snapped (high) didn't feel great, but the other ones kind of got me going in the game," Rivers revealed. "Actually, didn't feel too far off. It was kind of crazy how normal it felt once we got going in the game."

However, there were also obvious limitations with the veteran quarterback as the Colts had very little success pushing the ball downfield. Rivers was 2-for-8 (25%) for 33 yards and an interception on attempts longer than 10 yards, with his long on the day being a 17-yard pass over the middle to Tyler Warren. Rivers and the Colts' offense will need to do a better job of attacking downfield in the coming weeks.

"I think each and every week is different," Steichen answered when asked about a lack of downfield passing. "Obviously, this was (Rivers') first time playing, getting back into the flow of it, and that was the game plan, and we went in and did it. Obviously, that'll probably change as the weeks go on."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

Rivers played about as well as you could have expected. He was not perfect by any means, but it was an inspired performance that lit a spark into a Colts team that desperately needed it. They went from a team with no hope earlier in the week to giving a team with Super Bowl aspirations a run for their money despite lacking talent and being decimated by injuries.

There's reason to think the offense will also improve over the coming weeks as Rivers becomes more comfortable with his new teammates. While there are no moral victories for a Colts team that has lost four straight contests and absolutely needs to finish the game, Indy can use this as a springboard for the final three games of the season.

With a new quarterback five years removed from the game, and down their top three defensive players, the Colts went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the NFL and were a couple of plays away from pulling off a massive upset in a very challenging environment. If the Colts can improve with Rivers under center, a couple of wins is not out of the question.

"For (Rivers) to go out there and do what he did after five years off, to have a chance to win it and get a game-winning field goal, close to it, obviously, with 40 seconds left, in a hostile environment, against a tough defense just shows his commitment to coming back and playing the way he did and fighting like crazy for his teammates," Steichen mentioned. "And I thought it was pretty awesome to see."

No one is expecting the Colts to win any of their remaining games. Shoot, they were two-touchdown underdogs in Seattle on Sunday. But no matter what happens, Rivers is going to attack this thing with all his might and go down swinging. If anything, it sets an incredible example for those who are now looking up to him in the second act of his life.

WATCH: Philip Rivers tears up as he dives into his motivation for returning to the #Colts:



"Maybe it will inspire or teach not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen." pic.twitter.com/iRZ4aOf071 — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) December 15, 2025

"I think about my own boys, my own two sons," Rivers explained, getting emotional in the process. "But certainly, there's a high school team I'm coaching. This isn't why I'm doing it. ... I was enjoying myself down there being a coach in South Alabama. These kind of things don't come up. Obviously, this doesn't come up every day.

"But I think maybe it will ... inspire or teach (people) not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen, you know? Hopefully, certainly I think my sons and those ball players that I'm in charge of at the school that they'll see, like, crap, coach was here. Shoot, sometimes there is doubt, and it's real. And again, you can – the guaranteed safe path is to go home or not to go for it. And the other one is, shoot, let's see what happens.

"I hope in that sense that it can be a positive to some young boys, or young people, not necessarily boys. But, again, that's not the motivation. But whatever God's will, I'm happy with."

Everyone will continue to follow the storyline of Rivers and the Colts the rest of the season. The return was promising, but the road does not get any easier from here. A matchup with the San Francisco 49ers awaits the Colts on Monday Night Football, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. And Rivers is already thinking of how they can get back in the win column.

"Certainly going to quickly turn my attention to the 49ers," Rivers said. "And we're going to scratch and fight and claw. I do know that. Not because I'm here. But I do know that any team I've ever been a part of, not because of me, but I've been a part of, will fight like crazy until they tell us the season is over. So you can guarantee that for the next three weeks."

Dadgummit, we wouldn't expect anything less from the future Hall-of-Famer.

