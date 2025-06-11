Colts' Shane Steichen: Tyler Warren 'Has Been Phenomenal So Far'
The Indianapolis Colts drafted tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of this year's draft for a multitude of reasons.
Not only was he the best player available to them, but Warren also offered the Colts the chance to turn what was the least productive position group on the roster into one of their strengths overnight.
Warren was a First-Team All-American in 2024 and won the John Mackey Award, which recognizes the top tight end in college football, and also just so happens to be named after a Baltimore Colts legend and Hall-of-Famer. Kismet, right?
While the regular season has yet to even begin, the Colts love what they've seen from their first-round choice.
"He's been phenomenal so far," Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters about Warren this week. "Obviously, I know we don't have pads on, but his movement skills, great feel, great instincts. It'll be good this week to get another week of that work in, and then going into training camp will be great for him."
Throughout rookie minicamp, OTAs, and now during the Colts' mandatory minicamp, Warren has been heavily involved during the live team drill portions of practice, catching numerous passes from Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones at all levels of the field. The Colts hope it's a good sign of things to come.
Before Warren, the Colts had had to use multiple tight ends to accompish everything the position needs to, and it didn't go well. They had arguably the least productive tight end unit in the NFL in 2024, ranking last or second-to-last in receptions, catch rate, and receiving yardage. Their best players, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree, were best as blockers.
Now, the Colts can utilize Warren, who can block, catch, and create extra yards with the ball in his hands. It allows the Colts the flexibility to not pigeon-hole who else is on the field due to his versatility.
"I think the great thing about him – very smart football player," Steichen said. "He picks up things very quickly. You tell him once, he's got a good feel for it. And even if he's got to correct something, he's got a great mindset of getting it corrected on the next time he goes out there.